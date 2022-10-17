Read full article on original website
Balenciaga has officially cut ties with Kanye West, the latest consequence of his antisemitic tirade this month where he vowed to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” The luxe fashion brand announced its break up with West in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily on Friday. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the statement said. West being dropped by Balenciaga is a significant blow to the musician, who frequently collaborated with the brand and featured for them during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. Now, however, images of West donning Balenciaga apparel and accessories have been axed from the brand’s website entirely. West, meanwhile, has begrudgingly apologized for his comments, but appears to have done so too late to save his relationship with Balenciaga. Read it at WWD
