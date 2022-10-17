ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Over 40 companies are hiring in various industries at the Jacksonville Career Fair

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtQrT_0icNYRDv00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 26, a job fair will be hosted that will have over 1,500 jobs available for the people who apply.

A variety of jobs will be at the event that go from entry-level positions to blue and white collar positions.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Some companies may have immediate hiring needs and many will be conducting on the spot interviews.

The hiring event will be at the Prime Osborn Convention Center and will at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the career fair and to see which companies will be attending, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville

FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Job Fair: Over 40 companies hiring 1,500 jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a fresh start? Now’s your chance!. Job News USA is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oc. 26, 2022 at The Prime Osborn Convention Center located at 1000 Water Street in Downtown Jacksonville. More than 40 companies will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Family business, family approach key to 60 years of success

The Tom Trout name has become synonymous with custom home building in the Jacksonville area and have developed a reputation over the past 60 years since they have been in business. Sixty years is a long time to be around and successful for any business, and there are certain factors...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

USO pulls lounge from Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport confirmed that its USO lounge has closed permanently. Action News Jax reached out to the USO and received the following statement:. “The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible. As a result...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Operation Gratitude and CSX host Assembly Day for deployed troops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., — Local Jacksonville volunteers will gather to pack 10,000 holiday care packages to be mailed to Carrier Striker 10 Fleet which includes Jacksonville’s USS Black, on Saturday, October 22, at Jacksonville’s Jumbo Shrimp Stadium. Named ”Operation Gratitude,” CSX, a Jacksonville-based transportation company that provides rail,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Dozens of new townhomes to be built in LaVilla

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new development is going up in LaVilla. A groundbreaking ceremony happened Tuesday for Johnson Commons, with 91 new townhomes. LaVilla is a community with a rich history, remembered as the Harlem of the South in the early 1900s. As decades passed the community declined and was leveled in the 1990s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

The eighth annual Porchfest in Jacksonville

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. — On Nov. 5, twenty porches throughout Springfield neighborhood will be have live music where you can go from house to house to listen to different types of genres. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There will also be about 60 food and art vendors who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
constructiondive.com

‘It’s time for my pronouns to be included’

Mary Kelly is CEO and president of StrataTech Education Group, a Phoenix-based company focused on the acquisition, growth and development of skilled trade schools. Opinions are the author’s own. Last month at our skilled trade schools in Houston; Phoenix; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jacksonville, Florida, we celebrated National Tradesmen Day,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Mr. Kenneth Solomon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree brings out the the best in his students. No matter if it’s in the classroom or out on the football field, Mr. Kenneth Solomon is the band director at First Coast High School and his students say he gives tough love.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center

Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy