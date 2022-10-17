In many ways, nothing has been straightforward about the road to glory for Indiana men’s soccer this season. A loss and draw in back-to-back matches to open the regular season, another defeat to open Big Ten play and three subsequent draws against conference opponents dealt the Hoosiers their fair share of adversity. The climb back up the Big Ten standings demanded perfection or at least the willpower to find ways to pick up three points.

