Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer fails to keep clean sheet, loses to Maryland 0-1 in final home match
In the first month of Indiana women’s soccer’s season, there was a common theme: 0-0 draws. Six of the first eight matches ended with that scoreline, and just like last season, Indiana’s backbone was a defense led by sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg. Gerstenberg racked up seven shutouts at the beginning of the year, bringing her career total to 16.
Indiana Daily Student
Trayce Jackson-Davis named CBS Sports Preseason Second Team All-American
Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis earned his second preseason honor of the month in a selection to the CBS Sports Preseason All-American second team. He was also named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year when the conference announced its awards Oct. 6. Jackson-Davis continues to add to an already-lengthy list of 2022-23 accolades, including Preseason All-American honors from Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today and The Almanac.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball to resume series with Kentucky
The Indiana-Kentucky men’s basketball rivalry is set to return in 2025-26. The University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced during Southeastern Conference Media Day on Wednesday the schools have “agreed in principle” to resume the series. The teams haven’t played since Indiana beat Kentucky in the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana swim and dive prepares for tri-meet against Texas, Texas A&M
Indiana swim and dive will head down south to face off against the University of Texas and Texas A&M University on Oct. 21 at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas. The Hoosiers last competed against the Longhorns in November 2019 in Bloomington at a meet which saw the...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is projected to win the Big Ten. How hard could that be?
The year is 2022. Indiana men’s basketball is ranked No. 13 in the preseason Associated Press poll. The Big Ten media poll has picked the Hoosiers to win the Big Ten and named senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis the preseason conference player of the year. If I didn’t know Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Quinten Helmer returns as starter, sends Indiana men’s soccer to top of Big Ten standings
In many ways, nothing has been straightforward about the road to glory for Indiana men’s soccer this season. A loss and draw in back-to-back matches to open the regular season, another defeat to open Big Ten play and three subsequent draws against conference opponents dealt the Hoosiers their fair share of adversity. The climb back up the Big Ten standings demanded perfection or at least the willpower to find ways to pick up three points.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer holds on to defeat Wisconsin 2-1 in first conference road victory
The strong winds ceased to bellow, and the temperatures continued to plummet, but as Wisconsin fired shot after shot towards Indiana men’s soccer Tuesday night, the Hoosiers never wavered. Indiana recorded its first conference victory on the road after hanging on to defeat the Badgers 2-1 at the McClimon...
Indiana Daily Student
Ryan Wittenbrink sweeps weekly award honors for Indiana men’s soccer
Coming off three goal contributions in the 4-2 victory against Penn State, redshirt senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, according to a conference release Tuesday. Wittenbrink’s first-ever Big Ten individual award marks a sweep of weekly accolades after the Hoosiers’ leading goal scorer...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Indiana Daily Student
IU honored with diversity and inclusion award
In September, IU Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis were recognized by INSIGHT Into Diversity with the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. INSIGHT Into Diversity is the nation’s largest, oldest national diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. This award honors institutions that are committed to making...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: These three nature spots make Indiana a little less dull
Indiana can feel insufferably dull sometimes. The small towns, the lack of mountains or beaches, just hundreds of acres of corn and wheat fields. For those seeking adventure in the world, it can feel like a full-on cage — nowhere to go and nowhere to explore. However, I am...
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Oct. 20-Oct. 26
Rock and indie bands will dominate the Bloomington music scene for the next week. Here are some places to check out Bloomington musicians and bands from out of town. IU Soul Revue will perform at The Bluebird. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for this 21+ event.
Indiana Daily Student
IU launches search for Kelley School of Business dean
The search for the IU Kelley School of Business’ next dean officially launched Oct. 6, according to an email from Kelley Dean Search Chair Anastasia Morrone on Tuesday. Previous dean Idalene Kesner stepped down from the role July 31 and Ash Soni, executive associate dean for academic programs at the Kelley School of Business, assumed the role of interim dean Aug. 1.
Indiana Daily Student
Skeletal remains found in 2004 in Monroe County have been identified
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the skeletal remains found in 2004 in Monroe County, according to a press release from the Office of the Monroe County Sherrif. They were identified as Steven Gabbard’s, who is from Louisville, Kentucky, and was 38 years old. Family members reported he was missing in June of 2002. He was last seen in Indianapolis.
Indiana Daily Student
IU student charged with criminal mischief for desecration of Jewish mezuzah
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of antisemitism. An IU student was charged with stealing a mezuzah, an important object in Jewish culture, from the door of a Bloomington home and partially burning it Sept. 29. Jeremy Chung Ho Park Patzelt, 19, faces trial on charges of two counts...
Indiana Daily Student
How to submit a Letter to the Editor or Guest Column
Interested in publishing your opinion for IDS readers?. Members of the community can submit a Letter to the Editor or a guest column as a response or call-to-attention about relevant issues, which could vary from academics to IU administration to larger community issues. A letter to the editor is a...
Indiana Daily Student
Need a new place to study? Here are 3 options
With an increase of students on campus, it can be hard to find a spot to study. Good coffee, suitable background noise and dependable, free Wi-Fi are all things to look for in an off-campus study spot. Here are some options:. Inkwell Bakery and Café (2 locations) If you...
Indiana Daily Student
Here are some of the local Halloween events you can participate in
Halloween festivities are in full swing for the remainder of the month, so the Indiana Daily Student compiled a list of some of upcoming events to visit:. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the annual Pumpkin Launch at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds located at 5700 W. Airport Rd.
Indiana Daily Student
Jacobs Jazz Studies joins WTIU for jazz legend Wes Montgomery tribute concert
The lights were blazing in Studio 6, as pictures of famous jazz musician Wes Montgomery hung from the walls of the recording studio in the Radio-Television Building. The stage was set for a taping of some of Montgomery’s most iconic songs in honor of his 100th birthday next year.
Indiana Daily Student
One person dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-69 Tuesday morning
A person died after a crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck on I-69 Southbound Tuesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sherrif’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident Tuesday morning at about 6 a.m. They found the driver had died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
Comments / 0