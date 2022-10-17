Read full article on original website
Related
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Steve Bannon sentenced 4 months in federal prison, fined for contempt of Congress conviction
Steve Bannon, the former adviser to former President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to 4 months in prison after being convicted of contempt of Congress earlier this year. The sentence comes a year to the day after he was first held in contempt. The sentence will be served in federal...
Block party at FSU aims to educate young voters — and there will be free food!
Florida State University students are throwing the first “Block Party for Change” on campus Saturday, where several candidates for the upcoming midterm election will be in attendance. Invitations to the bipartisan voter education event were sent to all the candidates, giving them a chance to talk to students about their campaign priorities. ...
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending...
Comments / 0