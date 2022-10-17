Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery is returning to the supernatural genre, with Vicky Krieps in tow. They will both star in the upcoming ghost story Went Up the Hill. Deadline reports that the two actors will star in the New Zealand-set film. Montgomery will play Jack, who travels to New Zealand to attend the funeral of his long-estranged mother, who abandoned him as a child. There, he meets her widow, Jill (Krieps), whom he hopes will provide him with the answers he seeks — only for his mother's ghost to appear and inhabit both of them, placing them all in danger. The film will be directed by Samuel Van Grinsven, who said of the casting:

22 HOURS AGO