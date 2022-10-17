Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Lucy Liu lands next movie role in Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie
Lucy Liu has landed her next movie role alongside Marvel star Chris Evans and Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson. According to Deadline, the Kill Bill actress has joined Prime Video's upcoming festive film Red One, which is described as as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy", though roles and specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
‘The Fabelmans’ Star Michelle Williams Set For Performer Tribute At 2022 Gotham Awards
Michelle Williams will be honored with a Performer Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, taking place live and in-person on November 28, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The bestowing of the tribute will follow the November 11 theatrical release of Williams’ latest film The Fabelmans — a semi-autobiographical drama from director Steven Spielberg, which delves into his upbringing. In the feature written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman — a character modeled off of Spielberg’s mother. She stars alongside Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and more in the...
Collider
'Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery to Lead 'Went Up the Hill' Ghost Story With Vicky Krieps
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery is returning to the supernatural genre, with Vicky Krieps in tow. They will both star in the upcoming ghost story Went Up the Hill. Deadline reports that the two actors will star in the New Zealand-set film. Montgomery will play Jack, who travels to New Zealand to attend the funeral of his long-estranged mother, who abandoned him as a child. There, he meets her widow, Jill (Krieps), whom he hopes will provide him with the answers he seeks — only for his mother's ghost to appear and inhabit both of them, placing them all in danger. The film will be directed by Samuel Van Grinsven, who said of the casting:
Collider
Glen Powell Shares Set Image From Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’
Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) has shared a behind-the-scenes image of Hitman on social media, confirming he has begun filming his next project. Richard Linklater (Boyhood), who is directing the film, appears in the photo alongside the other leading star, Adria Arjona (Andor). The upcoming film is based on a true story of a Houston cop who works undercover as a hitman, with Powell portraying the cop/hitman.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Tom Felton says he and some of the 'Harry Potter' cast were 'a bit jealous' of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman had
Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight "Harry Potter" films, spoke about his costars in his memoir titled "Beyond the Wand."
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Sean Penn’s Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94
Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
Eileen Ryan, actor and mother of Sean, Chris and Michael Penn, dies at 94
Eileen Ryan, the actor and mother of composer Michael Penn and actors Sean Penn and Chris Penn, died at her home on Oct. 9. She was 94. Ryan’s acting work included portraying Sean and Chris’ grandmother in 1986’s “At Close Range,” as well as appearing in 1995’s “The Crossing Guard,” directed and written by Sean.
iheart.com
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
Colin Farrell looks suave as he shares a giggle with co-star Brendan Gleeson at The Banshees of Inisherin premiere during BFI London Film Festival
They've been busy promoting their brand new comedy-drama, The Banshees of Inisheri, all over the globe. And Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were in high spirits as they shared a giggle while attending the British premiere of the film during the BFI London Film Festival. The co-stars put on typically...
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
Will Patton Reteams With Kevin Costner For Filmmaker’s Western Saga ‘Horizon’
EXCLUSIVE: The Halloween franchise actor is reuniting with Kevin Costner for the fourth time after No Way Out, The Postman, and the Paramount+ series Yellowstone for the 2x Oscar winner’s New Line’s Civil War epic Horizon. Will Patton boards alongside previously announced Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Tim Guinee, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith and Jon Beavers. This weekend Patton had a No. 1 movie alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s...
Collider
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
Collider
Dermot Mulroney to Star in 'Ruthless' Action Thriller
Deadline reports that Dermot Mulroney has been announced to star in the upcoming action-thriller Ruthless. The film will star the actor as a high school coach on a mission to save one of his students, and is set to start filming later this month. Mulroney is an actor known largely...
NME
Tilda Swinton exits ‘Parasite’ TV series: “But I’m very happy to be a cheerleader”
Tilda Swinton has exited Adam McKay’s television adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite. READ MORE: ‘Parasite’ review: Bong Joon-ho’s darkly comic thriller is a modern masterpiece (yes, even with subtitles) In a recent interview with Variety, the actress confirmed that she is no longer part...
Collider
Teyana Taylor's ‘A Thousand and One’ Sets 2023 Release Date
Focus Features has set the release date for A.V. Rockwell's feature-length directorial debut, A Thousand and One, according to a recent report from Deadline, with confirmation that the film will officially be released in theaters on March 31, 2023. The film will be based on a script written by Rockwell and produced under Sight Unseen, Makeready, and Hillman Grad Productions. Rockwell's previous writing and directing credits include short films such as Feathers from 2018, The Gospel from 2016, and an episode from Boomerang, a comedy series.
The Banshees of Inisherin review: A Martin McDonagh film equal to In Bruges – if not better
Dir: Martin McDonagh. Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan. 15, 114 minutes.Violence always bursts forth from the pen of Martin McDonagh. The British-Irish director and playwright has spent decades larking about in the realm of angry, impotent men – whether it’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore (2001) or In Bruges (2008). But The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, may contain the most exquisitely McDonagh-ish image of them all. Gleeson’s Colm Doherty, without warning, has ended his friendship with Farrell’s Pádraic Súilleabháin. “I just don’t like you no more,”...
Yardbarker
Craig ... Daniel Craig: Ranking the star's non-Bond films, worst to best
Craig ... Daniel Craig: Ranking the star's non-Bond films, worst to best. Daniel Craig has joined Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan in the prestigious group of James Bond alumni. The British actor starred as 007 in five films over the span of 15 years, from 2006's "Casino Royale" to 2021's "No Time to Die."
Laurence Fishburne: ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Was Not as Good as ‘I Hoped It Would Be’
Laurence Fishburne didn’t hold back when sharing his real thoughts about mind-bending “Matrix Resurrections.” Fishburne, who previously played Morpheus in the franchise, told Variety that he did not miss out on reprising his role for the fourth film, which premiered in 2021. “No, not really,” Fishburne said at the premiere of his latest film, “The School for Good and Evil” on Netflix. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be.” Instead, Fishburne applauded former co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss’ respective performances as Neo and Trinity. “I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really...
Comments / 0