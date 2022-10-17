Read full article on original website
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
China Held Emergency Meetings With Semiconductor Companies After Biden's Curbs: Report
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s chip restrictions and pledge support for the critical sector. What Happened: The technology overseer called executives from companies...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA
Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
Analyst Ratings for Oracle
Oracle ORCL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Oracle has an average price target of $81.5 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $70.00.
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally
Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Looking Into Coinbase Global's Recent Short Interest
Coinbase Global's COIN short percent of float has risen 9.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 28.37 million shares sold short, which is 17.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing Qualcomm's Short Interest
Qualcomm's QCOM short percent of float has fallen 7.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.00 million shares sold short, which is 1.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Stocks Headed For Another Tough Day Amid Mixed Earnings, Rate Worries — Tesla Extends Losses, Snap Drags Social Media Stocks Lower
U.S. stocks could languish for a third straight session on Friday, early trading in index futures show. Earnings news continues to be mixed and the uncertainty around the economic outlook could also weigh down on sentiment. On Thursday, stocks opened lower but recovered in early trading and moved into the...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Expert Ratings for Iridium Comms
Iridium Comms IRDM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $57.0 versus the current price of Iridium Comms at $47.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
9 Analysts Have This to Say About Axalta Coating Sys
Axalta Coating Sys AXTA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Axalta Coating Sys. The company has an average price target of $27.56 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $20.00.
Fastenal: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal FAST. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
