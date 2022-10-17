ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Oracle

Oracle ORCL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Oracle has an average price target of $81.5 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $70.00.
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally

Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Looking Into Coinbase Global's Recent Short Interest

Coinbase Global's COIN short percent of float has risen 9.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 28.37 million shares sold short, which is 17.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing Qualcomm's Short Interest

Qualcomm's QCOM short percent of float has fallen 7.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.00 million shares sold short, which is 1.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Iridium Comms

Iridium Comms IRDM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $57.0 versus the current price of Iridium Comms at $47.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
9 Analysts Have This to Say About Axalta Coating Sys

Axalta Coating Sys AXTA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Axalta Coating Sys. The company has an average price target of $27.56 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $20.00.
Fastenal: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal FAST. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
