Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Seafood Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
4 Great Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
kmaland.com
KMAland Football (10/20): Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock advance in playoffs
(KMAland) -- Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock & Johnson-Brock were winners in the Nebraska state playoffs while IKM-Manning, SC North, Mormon Trail, Lamoni, Twin Cedars and Plattsmouth were other winners on Thursday in KMAland Football. KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD. IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17. Ben Langel rushed for 243 yards and Ross Kusel...
kmaland.com
Treynor looking to ride regular season finale victory into playoffs against ACGC
(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals (5-3) finished the regular season on a high note and now face a tough ACGC (6-2) on Friday to open their 2022 Class 1A playoff campaign. After two tough losses in Weeks 6 and 7 to Underwood and Kuemper Catholic, Head Coach Jeff Casey's squad was able to stay above .500 for the season and walk away with a 23-0 win over MVAOCOU (1-7) last Friday.
kmaland.com
Talking With Tom (Week 9): CAM, Logan-Magnolia
(KMAland) -- Tom Moore hit the road this week to chat with a pair of coaches preparing for home playoff games. The former Griswold coach went to Anita for a chat with CAM head coach Barry Bower and ventured to Logan for a conversation with Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight.
waynedailynews.com
NSAA Volleyball Subdistricts Released
HOOPER – Postseason high school volleyball matches will begin next week. According to a release from the NSAA, single elimination subdistrict pairings were announced Thursday morning. Matches will be played on Monday and Tuesday, October 24 – 25. #4 Wayne High is 4-22 on the season and will...
kmaland.com
Riding late-season surge, East Mills eyes playoff bout with Southeast Warren
(Malvern) -- East Mills (6-2) had a strong finish to the regular season and is now gearing up for a first round matchup with Southeast Warren (8-1) Friday. With a 3-2 record and their backs against the wall in terms of playoff contention, the Wolverines rattled off three straight victories to secure a postseason bid in arguably the state’s toughest 8-player district.
kmaland.com
New coach, another state meet appearance for Plattsmouth
(Plattsmouth) -- It's another year with another state qualification for the Plattsmouth cross country program, although this year's berth comes under new leadership. The Plattsmouth boys are back at the state meet despite some recent injuries and illnesses. "We feel like we're finally healthy," Coach Chris Wiseman said. "The last...
kmaland.com
Syracuse hoping to finish turnaround season with win over Lincoln Christian
(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football's remarkable turnaround campaign likely comes to a close on Friday night when the Rockets face Lincoln Christian. Barring a lot of help, the Rockets (5-3) will end the season on the outside of the Class C1 playoffs. Regardless of their playoff aspirations, Coach Dave Purdham's bunch comes into the regular-season finale determined to collect their sixth win.
kmaland.com
Mason Yochum
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Cross Country): 3A SQM at Glenwood
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood Boys Cross Country team placed seven runners in the top 15 en rout…
Nebraska Football: Post-firing stability shines compared to B1G rival
One of the most interesting oddities of the Nebraska football program since Scott Frost was fired is just how stable Mickey Joseph and company have managed to keep the roster. The almost complete and total lack of player movement would be impressive all on its own, but it’s even more impressive when the Huskers are compared to a conference rival dealing with the fallout of its own head coach getting canned.
kmaland.com
Iowa, ISU, Creighton, Nebraska all ranked in women's top 25
(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 4 and Iowa State is at No. 8 in the first women’s college basketball Associated Press poll. Creighton (21) and Nebraska (22) are also ranked in the first top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below and find the full top 25 linked here.
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
unomaha.edu
Earthquakes in Nebraska: An Unlikely but Important Reason to be Prepared
Nebraska is far less likely to experience damaging earthquakes than somewhere like California, but the lessons learned from earthquake preparedness as part of the worldwide "Great ShakeOut" can have important outcomes for general emergency preparedness for students, faculty, and staff. search keywords:. crisis. emergency preparedness. alert. Because the west coast...
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
kmaland.com
Christensen: Shen school activities revamp extends beyond sports
(Shenandoah) -- Athletics is just one part of a planned rejuvenation of the Shenandoah School District's activities. That's according to Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen. Last week, Christensen announced a concerted effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" the district's extracurricular programs, involving not only students but also parents, guardians and the community, in general. The announcement follows the suspension of Shenandoah High School's varsity football season earlier this month due to a lack of players. Since last Monday's school board meeting, Christensen tells KMA News the announcement garnered a great response from the public.
News Channel Nebraska
Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down
PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
klkntv.com
Vehicle flips after driving through Lincoln yard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, a driver in Lincoln flipped their car. It happened right before 2 p.m. Police say the driver was going south on Cotner Boulevard and left the road for some reason. The driver then hit a pole, went into a yard and flipped over...
kmaland.com
Donavon L. Wallin, 87, previously of Farragut
Funeral Home:Settegast-Kopf Company at Sugar Creek. Committal Service with full military honors on Friday, Oct 28, 2022. 4:00pm-6:00pm Reception following service on Thursday, Oct. 27th.
kmaland.com
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
