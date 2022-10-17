ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WNYT

US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to boost domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WNYT

Feds: 7 charged in attempt to force ‘fugitive’ back to China

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York charged seven people Thursday, including five in the People’s Republic of China, with a campaign of harassment against a Chinese national and his family living in the U.S., trying to force him to return home. They face charges including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

US busts network providing technology to Russian military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNYT

Preliminary OK given to settlement over meat plant raid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a settlement that would provide more than $1 million to workers at a meat processing plant in Tennessee that was the subject of an immigration raid in 2018. The Southern Poverty Law Center and National Immigration Law...
BEAN STATION, TN
WNYT

Justice: Hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property. The Justice Department alleges that on at least two...
RAPID CITY, SD
WNYT

Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing...
WNYT

UN experts decry Israeli occupation of Palestinian areas

GENEVA (AP) — Experts with the U.N.’s top human rights body on Thursday decried Israel’s occupation of territories Palestinians seek for their future state, saying it was “unlawful under international law” and increasingly entrenched. The experts, members of a special commission, also appealed to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WNYT

UN ready to vote on sanctions against Haitian gang leader

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council planned to vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote...
WNYT

Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 15 declined by 12,000 to 214,000 from 226,000 last week, the Labor...
WASHINGTON STATE
WNYT

Months after floods, Brazil’s Amazon faces a severe drought

TEFE, Brazil (AP) — Just months after enduring floods that destroyed crops and submerged entire communities, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought that, at least in some areas, is the worst in decades. The low level of the Amazon River, at the center of the largest drainage system in the world, has put dozens of municipalities under alert.
WNYT

Pacific Rim finance leaders mull ways to curb inflation

BANGKOK (AP) — Finance ministers of major Pacific Rim economies pledged Thursday to combat inflation and target spending to support sustainable growth at a meeting in Bangkok ahead of a summit next month. Asked about possible disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Thailand’s finance minister, host of the meeting,...
WNYT

FACT FOCUS: States, not CDC, set school vaccine requirements

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on Thursday voted that the agency should update its recommended immunization schedules to add the COVID-19 vaccine, including to the schedule for children. But in the lead-up to the vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, false claims spread widely...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

