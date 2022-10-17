Read full article on original website
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
5 Best K'Sante Counters in League of Legends
K'Sante is the newest champion coming to League of Legends. With more than 150 champions for players to choose from in League of Legends, there are bound to be champions that players struggle to deal with. This is especially true for newer champions where players are uncertain of their abilities and how to play against them. In the case of K'Sante, League of Legends' newest champion, players will have one major question when he is officially released: Which character do I pick to best counter this champion?
When Does the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Expire?
As Overwatch 2's new Battle Pass system has launched, some players may be wondering when their Battle Passes expire. Here's what you need to know. While the free Battle Pass allows players to earn new heroes, cosmetics and rewards, but the purchasable Premium Battle Pass offers up to 80 tiers of special rewards obtained by progressing through the game. Both are necessary to play, but it's also important to know that these passes only last for a single season of the game.
How to Get a Free Little Legend Egg in TFT
Wondering how to get a free Little Legend Egg in Teamfight Tactics? We've got you covered. At the start of 2022, Riot Games officially launched its two-factor authentication (2FA) electronic security measures to help keep its players' accounts safe across the Riot Client, Riot Mobile and RiotGames.com. Per Riot, over...
FIFA 23 World Cup Icons Card Design Leaked
The FIFA 23 World Cup Icon card design has been leaked, ahead of Campaign Icons getting added to Ultimate Team.
Dragonflight Pre-Patch Gear Explained
Players will be able to equip catch-up armor for low leveled players to run through Shadowlands in time for Dragonflight.
Lionel Messi FIFA 23: How to Complete the Ligue 1 POTM SBC
Lionel Messi FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC went live Oct. 20 in Ultimate Team after the Argentinian forward won the September honors. This is not the first time in FIFA Ultimate Team history that Messi has won a POTM award. Fans who have been saving club value and fodder over the past few weeks might want to get this card completed considering Messi will last in squads for quite some time. Though, it's the same rating as his Road to the Knockouts card. This POTM card cannot upgrade and it is central based.
How to Access Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teaser
Apex Legends Season 15 Golden Ticket is the key to teasers around the game's new map, set to be released in Season 15. The Golden Ticket teaser event, which is rather coyly named "A New Home," began Wednesday, Oct. 19, and gives players hints and suggestions regarding the first Apex Legends arena set to be released since Storm Point arrived in Season 11 hit in November 2021.
Apex Legends Player Makes a Shield Cell in Their Art Class
It's hard to deny that when it comes to anything related to popular video games such as Apex Legends, recreating any of their commonly seen items in real life is pretty darn cool. That's exactly what has gone pretty viral on the r/apexlegends subreddit in recent days as one fan...
EA to Shutter Online Features for Mirror's Edge, Red Alert 3, More
EA will shut down online services for several of its Xbox 360-era titles, including Mirror's Edge and Red Alert 3, over the next several months.
Modern Warfare 2 'Change Activision ID' Error Screen: How to Fix
A "change Activision ID" display name infinite loop issue has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, plaguing what was supposed to just be the early access launch for its Campaign. For those looking to remedy the issue as soon as possible, here's a breakdown of how to fix...
How to Make Rootbeer in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Guide to crafting Rootbeer in the video game Disney Dreamlight Valley
When Does Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Start?
Though Modern Warfare 2 hasn't quite released in full yet, players are still looking ahead to the start of Season 01. Here's what you need to know. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to enter its campaign early access period. Kicking off tomorrow, Oct. 20, players who pre-ordered the game gain access to the campaign a week before the full launch on Oct. 28. But, Modern Warfare 2's Season 01 won't be available on the launch date. Instead, it will launch a little bit later alongside Warzone 2.0, DMZ, and Battle Royale modes.
New Final Fantasy XVI Trailer Released
Square Enix released a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI that provides more details to the world and a release window
NBA 2K23 2.0 Patch Notes: Current and Next Gen
Here's the full list of 2.0 patch notes for NBA 2K23 on Current and Next Gen.
Most Popular Weapons in Warzone of All Time
With the days counting down until the "new era" of Call of Duty officially gets underway with the launch of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, there's perhaps no better time to break down, reflect on and chronicle some of the most popular weapons ever used in Infinity Ward's original hit battle royale.
Apex Legends Player Shows Genius Way to Get Kills With Newcastle
A Reddit clip has been making its rounds on the internet showing a genius way to use Newcastle's ultimate ability to secure kills. With over 20 different legends to choose from and a plethora of abilities to use, it is no wonder that some players have thought of incredible ways to secure kills in Apex Legends. One of the newest heroes added to the game was Newcastle in season 13 and while his character has always been about aiding his team through his shields and defensive play, one player on Reddit managed to show off an interesting offensive use of Newcastle's ultimate ability.
Apex Legends Cheater Learns the Hard Way When Messing With ImperialHal
It is often said that cheaters never prosper. This saying rang true when a cheater in Apex Legends crossed paths with notable streamer ImperialHal and faced the consequences. Over the years, Apex Legends and other popular multiplayer games have been plagued by cheaters and hackers who constantly look for ways to boost their ranks. Through the use of methods such as aimbots, hackers have been able to provide themselves with unfair advantages during matches. Needless to say, this has led to much anger and frustration within the Apex Legends community.
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early Access Pre-Load Times
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to enter its campaign early access period. Here are the times for when players can pre-load the game. CoD players have been waiting patiently for the full release of Modern Warfare 2, ever since it was announced back in June. During this time, the game made history after having the largest Beta the franchise has ever seen, achieving the most players, hours and matches played across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
