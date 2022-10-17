Read full article on original website
Related
Will There be Solos in Apex Legends?
Because of the addition of solos in Apex Legends Mobile, many players are wondering if the mode will be added in the main game. Since the beginning, Apex Legends has had a primary focus on its trios mode, only making duos available after having it as a limited-time game mode. With the addition of a solo mode in Apex Legends Mobile, many fans are left wondering if it is only a matter of time before the mode makes its way over to PC and consoles.
Dead by Daylight Halloween 2022 Free Weekend Explained
Dead by Daylight will be free to play the for the last weekend of October.
Dead by Daylight Halloween Event Haunted by Daylight Revealed
Dead by Daylight's Halloween event, Haunted by Daylight begins Oct. 11 and brings new cosmetics in addition to a free weekend.
Which Apex Legends Characters are LGBTQIA+?
There are currently eight characters who identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Modern Warfare 2 Mastery Camos Seemingly Leaked
With just about under a week to go until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears three of the game's potential Mastery Camos have been leaked. As longtime Call of Duty fans know, unlocking the new Mastery Camos is often right at the top of many players' priorities when a new title drops. And while it had been previously leaked as to what these new MW2 Mastery Camos could look like, it appears players can now get a look at the Completionist set themselves thanks to a glitch in the game's Campaign Early Access.
Apex Legends Player Makes a Shield Cell in Their Art Class
It's hard to deny that when it comes to anything related to popular video games such as Apex Legends, recreating any of their commonly seen items in real life is pretty darn cool. That's exactly what has gone pretty viral on the r/apexlegends subreddit in recent days as one fan...
How to Access Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teaser
Apex Legends Season 15 Golden Ticket is the key to teasers around the game's new map, set to be released in Season 15. The Golden Ticket teaser event, which is rather coyly named "A New Home," began Wednesday, Oct. 19, and gives players hints and suggestions regarding the first Apex Legends arena set to be released since Storm Point arrived in Season 11 hit in November 2021.
Student Lookout: Scary movies, Pride Pint Night and yoga in the redwoods
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you scary movies, Burger discounts, and Pride Pint Night!
Dead by Daylight Attack on Titan Collection: All Skins, Charms
Here's a breakdown of all of the skins and charms that players can pick up in the Dead by Daylight Attack on Titan Collection.
Underrated Vanguard AR is Dominating Caldera in Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone, of course, is the go-to battle royale for those who enjoy constantly evolving weapon metas, and Season 5 Reloaded has been no different. With that being said, one often overlooked weapon, in particular, has especially been making some noise in recent weeks in a way that most may not have seen coming — the Volkssturmgewehr.
Dead by Daylight Attack on Titan Crossover Explained
Dead by Daylight has an upcoming crossover with the hit anime series, Attack on Titan. This is the first time the two sides have partnered together for a crossover.
Fish Creole Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Make
Wondering how to make Fish Creole in Disney Dreamlight Valley? We've got you covered. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fish Creole is a five-star meal. As such, it will require the maximum amount of ingredients to make, but also restore more energy and be worth more for selling or boosting greater friendships.
Modern Warfare 2 Legendary Multiplayer Maps
The full launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players will have some "legendary" maps to look forward to. Activision recently discussed plenty of features heading to Modern Warfare 2 at launch, and everything happening leading up to it thanks to its campaign early access. From today, Oct. 20, anyone who digitally preordered or prepurchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive access to the game's campaign a full week early.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0