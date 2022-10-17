Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Studio West 117 opens with all-inclusive focus - gymnasium, restaurants, recreation, more (photos)
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – You could say Studio West 117 is a bar with a gymnasium. Or a gym with a bunch of restaurants. Or just a really cool place to hang out. It doesn’t matter. The one-stop recreation, entertainment, dine-and-drink spot - which opens today, Friday, Oct. 21 - has something for everybody.
Tricks, treats and tastes offer fall seasonal fun for everyone: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Beware of the ghosts and goblins out and about this time of year and be sure to have candy on hand to appease them. Official Trick or Treat hours are set in most Chagrin Valley communities for 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 31, including Chagrin Falls Village. If you are looking for a little, or a lot, of Halloween inspiration, visit the Chagrin Falls Hardware, 82 North Main St. for its impressive scary display of ghouls.
Cleveland Botanical Garden offers new holiday décor spectacular Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Botanical Garden is launching a new holiday décor program – “Twinkle in the 216.” The winter show opens Saturday, November 19, and runs through Saturday, December 31. For the show, indoor and outdoor gardens will pay a festive holiday homage to the...
Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A quartet of breweries in Cuyahoga County south of Cleveland are holding a brewery crawl this month. The crawl is Saturday, Oct. 22, through Monday, Oct. 31. The Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl encompasses four breweries:. • Blue Monkey Brewing Co., 5540 Wallings Road, North Royalton.
North Royalton High School and Middle School students are honored: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton High School inducted the newest members into their National Honor Society. The ceremony was held in the Performing Arts Center and included a welcome from Harikrishnan Kasi, current NHS vice president. School Resource Officer Jon Karl spoke to the audience about the importance of perseverance in life. Officers Craig Minnick, Merlin Scaria, Elana Scocos, and Harikrishnan Kasi shared their thoughts on the pillars of leadership, service, scholarship and character. NHS President Isabella Weatherbie introduced the inductees and then NRHS principal Sean Osborne led the inductees in the reciting of the Honor Society pledge. A reception after the ceremony was sponsored by the NRHS PTA.
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history
Cleveland's Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.
Buchard’s Jewelers to join a long list of bygone Berea businesses: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — I’ve been around this area long enough to recall being able to purchase just about anything needed without straying far from this city’s town center. There were two shoe stores, two men’s clothing shops, The Fashion Shop for women’s clothing, Beswick’s Music, Gorman’s Hobby Shop, Griffin Hardware, the venerable Brown Hardware, and more — all of them clustered on or within a stone’s throw of the City’s Triangle.
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
cityofmentor.com
Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence
Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
How spending time with plants on a ‘forest farm’ can restore your spirit and sense of hope: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Maybe it was the pandemic and the scarcity of certain staples that led my wife and me to explore sustainability. Y’know – like an emergency kit with canned foods and a solar blanket, but larger. I’m talking acres larger. My wife and I...
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
Parma City Schools superintendent addresses potential ‘No’ voters as levy heads to Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation bond issue, the Parma City School District returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue will pay for the construction...
Parma school’s physical education teacher to be inducted into Sports Legends of Cleveland Public Schools
PARMA, Ohio -- Summit Academy Community School – Parma’s physical education teacher Wanda Ford is a basketball legend. The 1982 East Tech High School graduate attended Drake University where she was the first woman in NCAA history to collect 1,500 basketball rebounds.
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders concerned about structural safety of downtown parking garages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big crowds downtown bring concern over the safety of parking garages in Northeast Ohio. Are the older ones just an eyesore? Or is there danger behind the falling concrete, rusted rails and support beams you see in several structures?. In a 19 News investigation, we uncovered...
Earn while you learn with community college program
Homa Bash shows how one local community college is helping students graduate debt-free — and even finding ways to pay them while they go to school.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
Have bike lane, will travel: That’s the plan for Pearl Road in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Creation of a multimodal community has taken a major step forward in Parma, which recently unveiled a bike lane -- its first on a major thoroughfare -- on recently repaved Pearl Road. “It’s really nice, especially when taking in the fact that not too long ago Cleveland...
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
Veteran reporters Rhonda Crowder, Julie Washington tell aspiring journalism students: ‘There is no such thing as enough notes’
BROOKLYN, Ohio - Cleveland.com and Plain Dealer health reporter Julie Washington joined veteran Cleveland journalist Rhonda Crowder on Oct. 8 and spoke to Cleveland Media Academy students about the importance of taking good notes. One of their tips: “There is no such thing as enough notes.”. Washington and Crowder...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0