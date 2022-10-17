Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?
One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
Cardinals: John Mozeliak’s comments on Paul DeJong are concerning
Despite having a terrible 2022 season, John Mozeliak had some optimism with shortstop Paul DeJong. The St. Louis Cardinals decided to roll with shortstops Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa to begin their 2022 season, and very quickly moved away from both players in favor of Tommy Edman. Sosa is now...
5 Impact free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign in week 7
The Atlanta Falcons still have over $9-million in cap space allowing them the chance to make an impact move in the trade market or free agency. Free agency would be the easiest way to improve and avoid spending assets. The Atlanta Falcons are still well in the division and playoff...
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston
The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
Dolphins ’72 alum melancholy about reunion because of cognitive issues impacting team
For the 1972 Dolphins gathered this weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of perfection, there is the joy and comfort that comes with seeing old friends, the immense pride that comes with their remarkable collective accomplishment and the appreciation that comes with being healthy enough to travel and enjoy these types of gatherings.
Latest B/R report will anger some fans of the Detroit Pistons
The biggest question hanging over the offseason for the Detroit Pistons was whether they did enough to be competitive this season. We’ll get our first look tonight against the Orlando Magic, another team that is on the border of competition and tanking. This has caused some amount of division...
Angel Moroni statue makes appearance in a hype video from this SEC school
The LSU Tigers athletic department released a hype video on Twitter that contained footage of the Angel Moroni statue atop the Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0