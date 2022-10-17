ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?

One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
FanSided

3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Latest B/R report will anger some fans of the Detroit Pistons

The biggest question hanging over the offseason for the Detroit Pistons was whether they did enough to be competitive this season. We’ll get our first look tonight against the Orlando Magic, another team that is on the border of competition and tanking. This has caused some amount of division...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

