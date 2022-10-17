College basketball preseason AP Poll puts UNC at No. 1, Arkansas at No. 10

The familiar faces of March 2022 are the same in October 2022 in college basketball.

The first Associated Press Poll of the 2022-23 season was released Monday . Few surprises were within, as defending national champion North Carolina was ranked No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky.

Arkansas rounded out the Top 10 as the Razorbacks head into coach Eric Musselman’s fourth year. He has led the team to two straight Elite Eight apperances in the NCAA Tournament, though Arkansas has only two rotational players back from last year’s team.

Other SEC teams in the Top 25 included Tennessee at No. 11, Auburn at No. 15, and Alabama at No. 20. Texas A&M was a de facto No. 26. The only other confere with five ranked teams was the Big 12.

Arkansas kicked off its season with the Red-White Scrimmage on Sunday and will play two exhibition games against Rogers State and Texas before opening the regular season November 7 at home against North Dakota State.

25. Texas Tech

Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward AJ Griffin (21) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Kevin Obanor (left) and guard Adonis Arms (25) during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. The Duke Blue Devils won 78-73. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

24. Dayton

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Dayton Flyers head coach Anthony Grant gestures from the bench against the Rhode Island Rams in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

23. Illinois

Dec 18, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Brandon Lieb (12) at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

22. Michigan

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson works on his jumper during practice for the Sweet 16 game against Villanova on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

21. Oregon

Mar 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13), center Franck Kepnang (22) and guard Will Richardson (0) are pictured during a game against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

20. Alabama

Feb 12, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots against Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

19. San Diego State

Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) looks to set the play against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

18. Virginia

Mar 5, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sydney Curry (21) pressures the dribble of Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia defeated Louisville 71-61. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

17. Arizona

Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) blocks TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

16. Villanova

Mar 26, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) handles the ball against Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) in the finals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

15. Auburn

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Zep Jasper (12) controls the ball from Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

14. Texas Christian

Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) embraces guard Mike Miles (1) after the Arizona Wildcats defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

13. Indiana

Indiana's Xavier Johnson answers questions from the media during the Indiana University basketball media day at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

12. Texas

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) and Texas Longhorns forward Christian Bishop (32) share a moment during the second half of their game against Purdue in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Purdue defeated Texas 81-71.

11. Tennessee

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) shoots over Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

10. Arkansas

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Davonte Davis #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks shoots the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

9. Creighton

Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) gets around Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

8. UCLA

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dunks against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

7. Duke

Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward AJ Griffin (21) during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

T5. Kansas

Dec 11, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) is fouled by Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) as guard Anton Brookshire (0) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

T5. Baylor

Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11), forward Jeremy Sochan (1) and guard Adam Flagler (10) celebrate against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

4. Kentucky

Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

3. Houston

Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) leaps to defend against Texas State Bobcats guard Mason Harrell (12) during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2. Gonzaga

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Jaylin Williams #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs stand alongside one another during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

1. North Carolina

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) as head coach Hubert Davis watches during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

