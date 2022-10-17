ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

College basketball preseason AP Poll puts UNC at No. 1, Arkansas at No. 10

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ez04c_0icNWbbF00

The familiar faces of March 2022 are the same in October 2022 in college basketball.

The first Associated Press Poll of the 2022-23 season was released Monday . Few surprises were within, as defending national champion North Carolina was ranked No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky.

Arkansas rounded out the Top 10 as the Razorbacks head into coach Eric Musselman’s fourth year. He has led the team to two straight Elite Eight apperances in the NCAA Tournament, though Arkansas has only two rotational players back from last year’s team.

Other SEC teams in the Top 25 included Tennessee at No. 11, Auburn at No. 15, and Alabama at No. 20. Texas A&M was a de facto No. 26. The only other confere with five ranked teams was the Big 12.

Arkansas kicked off its season with the Red-White Scrimmage on Sunday and will play two exhibition games against Rogers State and Texas before opening the regular season November 7 at home against North Dakota State.

25. Texas Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdFxw_0icNWbbF00 Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward AJ Griffin (21) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Kevin Obanor (left) and guard Adonis Arms (25) during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. The Duke Blue Devils won 78-73. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

24. Dayton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbCZQ_0icNWbbF00 Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Dayton Flyers head coach Anthony Grant gestures from the bench against the Rhode Island Rams in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

23. Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KElLZ_0icNWbbF00 Dec 18, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Brandon Lieb (12) at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

22. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04onHh_0icNWbbF00 Michigan center Hunter Dickinson works on his jumper during practice for the Sweet 16 game against Villanova on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Michigan Vill1

21. Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cRAN_0icNWbbF00 Mar 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13), center Franck Kepnang (22) and guard Will Richardson (0) are pictured during a game against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

20. Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkvKi_0icNWbbF00 Feb 12, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots against Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

19. San Diego State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fE7VW_0icNWbbF00 Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) looks to set the play against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

18. Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbNkt_0icNWbbF00 Mar 5, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sydney Curry (21) pressures the dribble of Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia defeated Louisville 71-61. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

17. Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AVjD_0icNWbbF00 Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) blocks TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

16. Villanova

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXSXe_0icNWbbF00 Mar 26, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) handles the ball against Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) in the finals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

15. Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgyUw_0icNWbbF00 Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Zep Jasper (12) controls the ball from Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

14. Texas Christian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpH0e_0icNWbbF00 Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) embraces guard Mike Miles (1) after the Arizona Wildcats defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

13. Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPeJr_0icNWbbF00 Indiana's Xavier Johnson answers questions from the media during the Indiana University basketball media day at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Iu Basketball Media Day Johnson

12. Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbdyJ_0icNWbbF00 Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) and Texas Longhorns forward Christian Bishop (32) share a moment during the second half of their game against Purdue in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Purdue defeated Texas 81-71.
Mjs 03202022 Ncaa 21 Ec10354

11. Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQQVH_0icNWbbF00 Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) shoots over Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

10. Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCUO3_0icNWbbF00 SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Davonte Davis #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks shoots the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

9. Creighton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em8rG_0icNWbbF00 Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) gets around Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

8. UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAJcT_0icNWbbF00 Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dunks against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

7. Duke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PebUb_0icNWbbF00 Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward AJ Griffin (21) during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

T5. Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lq9VG_0icNWbbF00 Dec 11, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) is fouled by Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) as guard Anton Brookshire (0) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

T5. Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loSga_0icNWbbF00 Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11), forward Jeremy Sochan (1) and guard Adam Flagler (10) celebrate against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

4. Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000S6c_0icNWbbF00 Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

3. Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gc1BZ_0icNWbbF00 Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) leaps to defend against Texas State Bobcats guard Mason Harrell (12) during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2. Gonzaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhBbX_0icNWbbF00 SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Jaylin Williams #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs stand alongside one another during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

1. North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJAlE_0icNWbbF00 Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) as head coach Hubert Davis watches during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Kentucky picked No. 1 in SEC men's basketball preseason poll

On Wednesday, the SEC revealed the results of the men’s basketball preseason media poll, which has the Kentucky Wildcats as the No. 1 team in the conference heading into the 2022-23 season. Kentucky, which finished last season with a 14-4 record in conference play, returns star Oscar Tshiebwe who...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC staff visiting five-star 2024 recruit

Hubert Davis and UNC basketball staff member Brad Frederick are back on the recruiting trail Wednesday afternoon and they have their eyes on a big five-star recruit in the 2024 class. The duo will be in Missouri to visit five-star guard Elliot Cadeau per Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting. The visit to see Cadeau comes just over a week after Cadeau finished his visit to UNC’s campus. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment and has taken two visits so far. In addition to UNC, Cadeau has visited Texas Tech and will visit Louisville this upcoming...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star UNC football target cuts list down to final six

The recruitment for five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is nearing an end here this Fall. The Concord, North Carolina product made an important update to his recruitment on Wednesday, cutting his list of 26 offers down to a final six and setting an announcement date. Hobbs will make his decision on November 25th and will pick between UNC, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Michigan. The final six list is filled with college powers, making a tough task ahead for UNC to keep the talented recruit in the state of North Carolina.  The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs is a top 50 overall prospect and...
CONCORD, NC
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral

Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday. While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete. In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
FLORIDA STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'

Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Minnesota

Private images of college volleyball players shared without consent

Campus police are investigating "multiple" potential crimes after private photos and videos of student athletes at the University of Wisconsin were shared online without their consent, the school announced on Wednesday. Athletes who were targeted are members of the women's volleyball team, the university's athletics department said in a Twitter statement about the incident. The school confirmed that university police had launched an investigation into the photos and videos after receiving reports from volleyball players, but did not provide details about the nature of the images or recordings. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which said it received a photo of the volleyball team...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer quarterback for Notre Dame: Who’s available and do they fit

The Irish should have recruited another quarterback during this past offseason but opted not to and it has come back to bite them. With Tyler Buchner and an extensive injury history and Drew Pyne having up-and-down play so far in his career, it makes sense to look elsewhere for a quarterback. Although the season is just about at the midway point, there have been multiple quarterbacks that have already entered the transfer portal and a few of them have even already made their decisions.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy