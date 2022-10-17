ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebblebrook to take part in HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands

By Damon
 4 days ago

HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands, the largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities marching band and dance team exhibition in the world, will return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4.

The event-packed, family-friendly day will be filled with marching band performances from six premier HBCUs and for the first time ever, two local high school powerhouses representing homegrown talent.

Showcasing more than 35,000 student musicians over the last 17 years, HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands will feature talented performers from Alabama State University – the Mighty Marching Hornets, North Carolina A&T – the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, Bethune-Cookman University – the Marching Wildcats, South Carolina State University – the Marching 101, Norfolk State University – the Spartan Legion Band and Tennessee State University – the Aristocrat of Bands.

Additionally, Pebblebrook High School – the Mighty Marching Machine and Westlake High School – the Mighty Marching Lions will also perform for university recruiters eager to add to their talent roster.

The HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands college fair, a community-centered event that will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame, will welcome 45 HBCUs from around the country. Attending schools will waive student application fees - a $20,000 value annually - and accept applications on-site. The event will offer opportunities for scholarships, which historically have been valued at up to $452,000. High school students and recent graduates are invited to attend the college fair, averaging 7,000 attendees in past years, prior to the band performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $24 each, and individual and group tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit AllStarBattleoftheBands.com .

Related
Kell High School Marching Band named Grand Champions

The Kell High School Marching Band, under the direction of David Roth and Taylor Watts, performed a show on Oct. 8 titled "Heavy Metals," which featured music by AC/DC, Black Sabbath and Metallica at the Legacy of Champions Marching Band Competition hosted by Carrollton High School. Because of their outstanding preparation and performance, they were named the 2022 Grand Champions with a score of 94.5. This honor is reserved for the highest scoring band of the day regardless of band classification. Kell's band entered the competition in AAA classification and were also awarded the Silver Division Championship trophy, but because they outscored the Gold Division Champion, Fayette County High School, Kell was also awarded the top honors of Grand Champion.
KSU community welcomes Kathy Schwaig as sixth president

KENNESAW — With the chain of office draped around her neck, Kathy Schwaig was officially installed Thursday as the sixth president of Kennesaw State University. The new president — garbed in robes of KSU’s gold and black — was welcomed to the university’s top job by a bevy of students, elected officials, and academics from KSU itself and around the country. “There is energy here,” Schwaig said, “and it is...
100 years of Homecoming at the University of Georgia

This year, the University of Georgia celebrates the 100th anniversary of Homecoming. UGA’s 100th Homecoming celebration took place Oct. 9-15. A carnival, hosted by the student union, took place at Legion Field on Oct. 13 and the homecoming parade took place in downtown Athens on Oct. 14. The NPHC Step Show also took place at the Fine Arts Theatre on Oct. 14. The Homecoming game against Vanderbilt took place on...
ATHENS, GA
