Pebblebrook to take part in HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands

HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands, the largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities marching band and dance team exhibition in the world, will return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4.

The event-packed, family-friendly day will be filled with marching band performances from six premier HBCUs and for the first time ever, two local high school powerhouses representing homegrown talent.

Showcasing more than 35,000 student musicians over the last 17 years, HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands will feature talented performers from Alabama State University – the Mighty Marching Hornets, North Carolina A&T – the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, Bethune-Cookman University – the Marching Wildcats, South Carolina State University – the Marching 101, Norfolk State University – the Spartan Legion Band and Tennessee State University – the Aristocrat of Bands.

Additionally, Pebblebrook High School – the Mighty Marching Machine and Westlake High School – the Mighty Marching Lions will also perform for university recruiters eager to add to their talent roster.

The HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands college fair, a community-centered event that will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame, will welcome 45 HBCUs from around the country. Attending schools will waive student application fees - a $20,000 value annually - and accept applications on-site. The event will offer opportunities for scholarships, which historically have been valued at up to $452,000. High school students and recent graduates are invited to attend the college fair, averaging 7,000 attendees in past years, prior to the band performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $24 each, and individual and group tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit AllStarBattleoftheBands.com .