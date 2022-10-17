Read full article on original website
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Heat's Udonis Haslem join Warriors' Stephen Curry in calling for Brittney Griner's release
Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic. Curry asked...
Kevin Durant defends Russell Westbrook from continued criticism: 'The dialog around our game is just so toxic'
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has received a show of support from his former teammate, Kevin Durant. In the newest episode of his "The ETCs" podcast with Boardroom, Durant said criticism of Westbrook has gone too far and called the current media climate "toxic." The Nets star's...
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero scores most points by No. 1 overall pick in NBA debut since LeBron James in 2003
A rookie's NBA debut is always unpredictable. In some cases, nerves may get the best of first-year players, resulting in shaky debuts that they'd rather soon forget. Then there's the performances that have the ability to jumpstart a player's career -- think Blake Griffin (20 points) and Damian Lillard (23 points) when they were in the infancy of their careers. There's a whole new level of pressure added when you're the No. 1 overall pick, with everyone watching to see if you were really worth the draft selection.
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits early Thursday
Davis (back) exited Thursday's game early, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis entered the game with back problems and was forced to leave the game with another back issue. The center tried to play through the injury that he suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter, according to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, but he then exited back to the locker room. Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson will see extended minutes until Davis is able to return to the game.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Vintage performance Tuesday
Davis produced 27 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors. Davis chalked up gaudy numbers on both ends of the floor, reminding everyone just what he is capable of when healthy. Coming off another injury-plagued season, Davis is likely keen to prove he can still carry a team into the playoffs. His well-documented injury history resulted in many fantasy managers steering clear of him in drafts, allowing him to be selected toward the end of the second round. If he can stay on the floor, he could prove to be a huge difference-maker in both fantasy and reality.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener
Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday
Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'
The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
NBA opening nights: Zion Williamson a force in return, Ben Simmons not so much; LeBron not enough for Lakers
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway. After Boston defeated Philadelphia and the Warriors walloped the Lakers on Tuesday, we saw a full slate of games on Wednesday night. Here are some of the biggest opening-night(s) headlines with just two teams (Clippers and Bucks) yet to play a game. Zion, Ingram...
Viral James Harden-Marcus Smart opening-night sequence epitomizes exactly why some people hate NBA basketball
The 2022-23 NBA season officially began on Tuesday night with two entertaining games featuring four of the league's most popular franchises. There was plenty for basketball fans to appreciate and analyze following a very long night of programming, but there was one play that caught the eye of fans across the globe for all the wrong reasons.
Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers: Panthers deal star RB in blockbuster for multiple draft picks, per report
With the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the NFL has its first major blockbuster. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft selections, according to NFL Media. In return for McCaffrey, the Panthers receive 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Minutes temporarily restricted
Coach Steve Kerr relayed Friday that Green's minutes cap should be removed within the next couple of weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater notes that Green could see his minutes gradually increase after he played just 25 minutes in the opener. Green left the team temporarily following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and is now slowly working his way back into the mix. Look for his workload to normalize in the coming weeks.
NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions, office pool, best survivor picks for Week 7, 2022
The New York Giants won their third straight game in thrilling fashion last Sunday, beating the Ravens 24-20 at home. Running back Saquon Barkley recorded 22 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, while Daniel Jones threw for 173 yards and two TDs in the victory. The Giants are now 3-point underdogs on the road against the Jaguars according to the latest Week 7 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Jacksonville has lost three straight, which includes a 13-6 setback against the Houston Texans in its last home game, potentially limiting their allure for NFL survivor pool picks. Should your Week 7 NFL bets and NFL office pool picks include the Giants to cover the spread or pull off the outright victory on the road? All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.
Fantasy Football: Christian McCaffrey trade to the 49ers is a blockbuster, but it may not change much
Rumors have swirled around All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey over the past few weeks, and the San Francisco 49ers swung a massive trade to acquire him from the Carolina Panthers Thursday evening, in exchange for second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft plus a 2024 fourth-rounder. It's a huge trade for the 49ers, giving Kyle Shanahan another elite weapon for his offense. However, while it gets McCaffrey away from the moribund Panthers offense, it may not be much of an upgrade for his Fantasy appeal moving forward.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire adds now
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
