4 presidents, 4 years: A history of recent leadership changes at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
As Halloween nears, students buzz with excitement for one of the largest party weekends of the year. In attempts to combat potential safety concerns within the community, MSU's Greek life will host their annual Safe Halloween event to provide an evening of fun for the children and families of East Lansing."Halloween around a college campus is not really the safest for little kids to go out trick-or-treating, especially for kids that live right in East Lansing," Safe Halloween leadership team director Eliza Gay said. "This was created as a way to give back to the community and also give kids...
Human biology freshman Erick Horta said joining Upward Bound of MSU during his freshman year of high school was one of the best decisions of his life. Upward Bound works with first-generation and underrepresented students to prepare them for college. The program offers a wide range of activities including on-campus tutoring and summer classes, college preparation services like FAFSA assistance, guest speakers, community service and group trips.All three of Horta's older siblings joined the program, motivating him to uphold the family tradition."My siblings, particularly my older brother, told me about how it's tutoring, if you ever need help with anything, they're...
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19 — Four candidates for the Williamston Board of Education have been sent letters by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum demanding they comply with the Michigan Campaign Finance Act . The letters were triggered by a 13-page itemized and documented letter to Byrum by Williamston resident Mark...
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
The MSU Votes Initiative has set up a satellite voting office on campus where students, faculty and staff will be able to learn about the election, register to vote, receive absentee ballots and cast their ballots. The voting office is available from now until Election Day on Nov. 8. Throughout the next few weeks, it will move to different areas on campus to ensure all students will have access to it. Here's the schedule:MSU Library, second floor: Monday, Oct. 17 to Friday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.IM Sports East, near the welcome desk: Wednesday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Oct....
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
The Ingham County Health Department opened the new Allen Community Health Center to the public on Oct. 10 in a bid to add much-needed healthcare services to Lansing's east side.As a federally qualified health center, or FQHC, the center looks to ensure health equity by serving medically underserved populations and provides care regardless of insured status or ability to pay, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said."A big part of health equity is making sure that there are no barriers to ... care for anybody," Vail said.A 2020 ICHD annual report found that of the 19,960 total patients seen by Ingham...
MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced his resignation from his position via a university-wide email on Oct. 13. His resignation came following questions about his contract and his role in the MSU administration's failure to comply with the Title IX certification process."I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and the Associated Students of Michigan State University, have lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted," Stanley said in his resignation video.ASMSU voted for no confidence in the Board at the Oct. 6...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Michigan next week, many Spartan players can say they beat Michigan three years in a row - very few Spartans can make that claim from years in past. And a win next week and in Spartan Stadium next year would make...
