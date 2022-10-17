4 presidents, 4 years: A history of recent leadership changes at MSU

In a statement to The State News, the Board of Trustees said it will begin its search for an interim president immediately, following President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s resignation notice on Oct. 13. Stanley gave the board a 90-day notice. His official resignation will take place on Jan. 11, 2023. The board said it expects Stanley to remain in his position for the full 90 days to "make sure steady leadership is in place while a presidential search gets underway.""The MSU Board of Trustees is unified in its commitment to having an orderly and smooth transition in university leadership and in its commitment to academic freedom, and to working with university leadership toward the goals outlined in the MSU Strategic Plan 2030," the statement said.The search will include outreach to students, faculty, staff and alumni. "It is our intent to engage in thoughtful deliberation and to make a decision as soon as possible," the statement said.

3 DAYS AGO