Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Five-star waiting to hear from Duke, UNC
On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ...
Duke assistant visits five-star point guard
According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
theScore
Banchero: I sometimes felt like a 'zoo animal' at Duke
As a star athlete at Duke, forward Paolo Banchero's college experience was anything but typical. The Orlando Magic rookie spoke about his brief time as a Blue Devil on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton," admitting that the attention he received from his classmates could be overwhelming.
No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of early NBA departures from last year’s Final Four team, including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. “Everyone has a first time for something in their lives,” freshman 7-footer Kyle Filipowski said. “There might be some pressure with that. But there’s pressure in every situation you’re put with. It’s just how you really handle that ... and not let the outside noise get to you.” And there will be plenty of that.
Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'
Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: ACC Bowl Refresher
In two of the previous three seasons, Carolina didn’t hit the magic six win plateau to qualify for a bowl game until the end of the season. It created a ton of pressure on the squad as time ticked down, and ultimately limited their opportunities as their record locked them out of options. In the odd year of 2020, they didn’t qualify until November 14th.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon defeats North Carolina for first time in program history
Entering the 80th minute, the Elon University men’s soccer team led The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 1-0. Two minutes later, they led by three. Junior forward Jack Dolk, who hadn’t scored a goal all season, was able to find the bottom left corner of the net twice in two minutes. His two goals put the ribbon and bow on the victory gift for head coach Marc Reeves’ birthday.
Every day is an opportunity for Southern Durham's AJ Mebane
Southern Durham's AJ Mebane starts every day the same. "Another day another opportunity" he types and presses tweet from his twitter account. "I woke up woke up one morning and it just popped up in my mind," Mebane said from the Southern Durham bleachers before practice. "Something that you always strive for. Maybe you'll reach your goal, something that you wanted to reach."
packinsider.com
4-Star SF Dennis Parker to Announce Choice Between NC State, Ok St and G-Town on 10/26
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’7″/175) will announce his college decision between NC State, Oklahoma State and Georgetown on October 26th, at 3pm. Back on September 20th, Parker released a Final 5 that also included South Carolina and Missouri. ON3 ranks Parker as the #59 overall player...
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
Charlotte Stories
2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List
According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
Dave Matthews to headline Raleigh concert for Cheri Beasley and NC Democrats
Dave Matthews is coming to NC for a free event at the Ritz on behalf of Democratic candidates.
visitraleigh.com
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area
When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In North Carolina
LoveFood gathered a list of restaurants serving the best chicken and waffles in each state, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
Vox
Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate
DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
Wake County housing markets are cooling. Here’s where they’re cooling the most.
While all areas of Wake County have seen price declines, some towns and cities have dipped more than others.
Comments / 0