Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say
The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
FOX Sports
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
MLive.com
DFA’d Tigers catcher claimed off waivers by Pirates
Catcher Ali Sanchez, designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers four days ago, has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Tuesday’s MLB transactions log. Sanchez spent most of the summer with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis...
draysbay.com
Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach
The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
Harper, Schwarber homers, Wheeler gem lead Phillies past Padres in NLCS opener
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit solo homers and ace Zack Wheeler allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.
Yankees announce ALCS roster vs. Astros: Frankie Montas, Oswald Peraza, Marwin Gonzalez, Ron Marinaccio decisions
Start spreading the news. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have assembled their roster for the American League Championship Series vs. the Houston Astros. With Game 1 Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, the Yankees didn’t have much time to settle on their roster after...
MLB
Pitching convert Danner among Blue Jays prospects in AFL
This was meant to be an ascendant year for Hagen Danner. The catcher-turned-pitcher showed enough stuff in 2021 to get added to the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster when he was Rule 5-eligible last offseason, and his upper-90s velocity meant he could push to Toronto quickly. Then an elbow injury...
MLB
Rocker leads Rangers prospects in AFL
In the 30 years of the Arizona Fall League, no player arrived at the developmental circuit with more fame than Michael Jordan. After His Airness, Tim Tebow and Bryce Harper would be the next-most famous participants. Kumar Rocker, currently pitching for the Surprise Saguaros, might come in fourth on that...
Next KC Royals manager will enter a very different situation than Mike Matheny in 2019
The next KC Royals manager will be given time to grow club into a contender.
MLB
Cards' Thomas spins historic AFL outing
SURPRISE, Ariz. – The fact that a starting pitcher in Monday night’s Salt River-Surprise game struck out 10 hitters may not seem like such a shock. Which starter it was? Well, that might have been less predictable. Cardinals lefty Connor Thomas whiffed 10 over four innings for the...
MLB
Two inside-the-park HRs by one team in one game?!
PEORIA, Ariz. – Orioles outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad is so hot right now, his guess of an answer for a very obscure baseball trivia question was on the nose. He and Braves infielder Cal Conley both hit inside-the-park home runs in the Scottsdale Scorpions’ 6-4 win over the Peoria Javelinas on Monday afternoon. It might not surprise anyone to know that having two inside-the-park home runs by one team is not particularly common at the big league level. The duo was asked how many times they think it’s happened in the last 45 years.
MLB
Monday's top prospect performers
Here’s a look at Monday's top performers from the Arizona Fall League and beyond, including six players from team’s Top 30 Prospects lists. What a showing the 19-year-old Merrill is putting together in the Fall League. San Diego’s top prospect has been one of the circuit’s most consistent hitters, batting .356 with 16 hits and a .937 OPS through 11 games. The power stroke emerged during the Javelinas' loss to Scottsdale, despite Merrill's first AFL home run. His first-inning solo shot off winning pitcher Noah Denoyer evened the score early, before Scottsdale ran away later on the heels of a historic power showing (more on that below). Still, it was a welcomed sight for Merrill, who launched six homers in his first season of affiliated ball, including five in 45 games at Single-A Lake Elsinore.
MLB
Oh brother! Nola bros set for sibling showdown
SAN DIEGO -- It was around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when Stacie and A.J. Nola came to a bittersweet realization while winding down from the thrill of watching their sons Aaron and Austin advance to the National League Championship Series. "One of our boys is going to be playing for...
MLB
Hader reaping benefits of rocky road to top
SAN DIEGO -- It came down to Freddie Freeman vs. Josh Hader. Of course it did. The Padres had some demons to exorcise against the rival Dodgers in the National League Division Series last weekend. Hader also had a few of his own. It was Freeman, then with Atlanta, whose game-winning homer off Hader in Game 4 of the 2021 National League Division Series ended Milwaukee's season.
MLB
5 Rox prospects on the rise
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Rockies were able to give several organization products Major League action this season, but the excitement about the farm system centers on young prospects such as Zac Veen, who can barely go a day without creating a highlight in the Arizona Fall League. Veen is No. 23 in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, a list that also includes shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 27 -- with big league experience at the end of the season, to boot), shortstop Adael Amador (No. 61), and catcher Drew Romo (No. 63).
MLB
Evaluating each of MLB's open managerial jobs
One-sixth of MLB's managerial jobs are vacant, with the Blue Jays, Marlins, Rangers, Royals and White Sox searching for their next skipper. While each of these teams weighs its options and evaluates candidates, we're going to evaluate the jobs themselves. What are the benefits? What about the potential challenges that await?
MLB
Harper-Machado connection reaches climax in NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- When Manny Machado and Bryce Harper helped the U-18 U.S. national team win gold in the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships, little did they know their careers would be linked for a very long time. A year after beating Cuba in those Pan Am Games, Machado and...
MLB
5 Angels prospects to keep an eye on
ANAHEIM -- The Angels’ farm system saw some improvements in 2022, especially after acquiring catcher Logan O’Hoppe from the Phillies in a Trade Deadline deal and drafting shortstop Zach Neto with the No. 13 overall pick in the ’22 MLB Draft. O’Hoppe, 22, is the club’s No....
MLB
These Minor Leaguers took a leap this season
KANSAS CITY -- So much of the focus this season was on the Royals’ young core of players graduating from the Minor Leagues to the big leagues and establishing themselves in Kansas City. But good things continued to happen at all four of the Royals’ Minor League affiliates. More...
MLB
How has Cleveland fared in recent elimination games? Well ...
Stop us if you’ve heard this one already -- it’s been a really long time since Cleveland won the World Series. 74 years, if you want to be specific about the amount of time since the city's last World Series title in 1948. (Just as a reference point, the Red Sox’s championship drought officially became known as the “Curse of the Bambino” after 68 years.)
Comments / 0