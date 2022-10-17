“From driving DoorDash to playing alongside LeBron” Matt Ryan’s story went from working in a cemetery to playing for LA Lakers in a year

Read full article on original website
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Former Nuggets Guard Reportedly Signing With Mavs
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Dallas Mavericks are signing former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will square off in a season-opening NBA matchup on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
SkySports
Paolo Banchero matches LeBron James' and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's feats on rookie debut
The Orlando Magic may have lost a very winnable game against the Detroit Pistons last night but most fans of the franchise are still smiling on Thursday morning thanks to Paolo Banchero. The No 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft put in a historically significant display in the 113-109...
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA next generation: Bronny James, Cameron Boozer shine in Border League preseason tournament
LAS VEGAS — Bronny James started his senior season on a high note over the weekend at the Border League. The 6-foot-2 point guard made a strong statement at the fall ball tournament with some of the top high school teams in the nation, with fans packing the gym at Bishop Gorman High School.
Hawks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After surprising the world in 2021 with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the team failed to replicate its feat in 2022. Last season, Atlanta barely made the playoffs, winning twice in the play-in tournament after a 43-39 record....
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans prove to be the real Big 3 in win over the Nets
Zion Williamson made his first regular-season appearance for the New Orleans Pelicans since May of 2021 when the former No.
Nate Thurmond made NBA and Chicago Bulls history by recording the first-ever quadruple-double
Relive Nate Thurmond’s unforgettable performance from nearly 50 years ago when he recorded the first ever quadruple-double in NBA history
NBA Odds: Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 season win total prediction
After missing the playoffs for just the third time since 2010-11, the Los Angeles Clippers have a lot to prove this upcoming season. The team finished 42-40 in eighth place in the Western Conference before falling in the Play-In Tournament. Can they have a bounce-back year in 2022-23? Let’s take a look at the Clippers’ over-under win total for this new NBA season.
Curry Shares Incredible Reaction to Damion Lee Game-Winner
Steph’s brother-in-law hit a huge shot in his Suns debut.
‘Inside The NBA’ Gets New Set So Shaq, Sir Charles Can Keep Playing
The same old team is ready to take to the screen for TNT’s “Inside The NBA.” But their setting may look a little different. When Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson take to the set of the Warner Bros. Discovery network’s signature sports program, they will do so in a more open space that includes bigger screens, large vertical monitors and a broader overall design that reflects some of the demands of modern production. It’s the first time in nearly four or five years that the company’s sports division has refreshed the show’s look. “The set has become the...
2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
LeBron James is the best scorer from the 2003 NBA Draft Class and it's not even close.
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets look to get the year started off right as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the opening game of the 2022-2023 season.
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
Yardbarker
Knicks’ new uptempo offense faces early test in season opener vs Grizzlies
That’s how Tom Thibodeau wanted the New York Knicks to play this season. They showed a glimpse of that in their 3-1 preseason run. Despite missing out on three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks still had a solid offseason. They went younger, trading away their veterans to sign 26-year-old...
Tom Brady criticized for comparing NFL season to deployment
NFL star Tom Brady's comments on his podcast “Let’s Go” have landed the quarterback in trouble.
Raiders' Davante Adams ready to move on, focused on Texans
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stepped to the lectern for his weekly news conference with five minutes to spare before team meetings
