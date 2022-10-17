Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch’s press flack foists his biggest canard ever so as to try to duck blame on $3.5 million

Read full article on original website
liveboston617.org
Lies, Half-Truths and Empty Promises: The Human Shell Game of Methadone Mile Led by Wu and Ignored by the Media
We will be the first to admit, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did not cause the atrocity that has become known as Methadone Mile, but she sure as shit hasn’t fixed it. After all, we did coin the name “Marty’s Mile,” but then again Wu did promise to make it a top priority on the campaign trail. Wu, the Chicagoan who openly talks about radically changing Boston and its beloved identity, has seemingly shown her true colors with her indifference to public safety and the quality of life for her constituents, city employees and taxpaying businesses in the area of Mass and Cass.
Mayor Michelle Wu shouted down by protestors while giving updates on Mass and Cass deep clean
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had to cut her press conference short today, as protestors shouted her down criticizing her most recent move to relocate hundreds of homeless people from one area of Mass and Cass to another in order to prevent traffic issues. Mass and Cass – short for the...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
natickreport.com
Natick resident group wants town to be sanctuary community
A group of Natick residents is urging the town to develop a sanctuary policy to help “protect our non-citizen friends and neighbors.” It sounds as though this could become an agenda item for a future Natick Select Board meeting after resident Cody Jacobs read a letter from the Natick Sanctuary Policy Coalition at the start of this week’s Board meeting during citizen speak.
3 takeaways from Mayor Wu’s New York Times Magazine interview
The Boston mayor was asked about several topics, including her plans to "abolish" the BPDA. For a Bostonian, Mayor Michelle Wu seems to be pretty popular in New York — or at least in the New York Times newsroom. Last month, Wu got a publicity bump from the newspaper...
Boston again lands on list of ‘rattiest’ cities in United States
BOSTON — Boston may soon need to change its nickname from “Beantown” to “Rat Town.”. Orkin this week released its 2022 “Rattiest Cities” list and Boston once again came in rather high on the ranking. For the eighth consecutive year, Chicago was crowned the...
capeandislands.org
A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides
A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
quincyquarry.com
Black ski mask wearing protesters risk Houghs Neck justice #quincypolice #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Black ski mask wearing protesters risk Houghs Neck justice. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist risked personal safety last weekend to score a smartphone...
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
quincyquarry.com
Chow down! It is National Boston Creme Pie Day!
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. While more of a cake than a pie, today is the day to fete the Boston Creme Pie!. This taste treat was created...
Charlie Baker: MBTA officials ‘owe the public an answer’ on Orange Line speeds
Last week, the Orange Line saw total delays of more than 12 minutes due to slow zones. On the eve of the Orange Line’s reopening following a 30-day shutdown, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the T had eliminated six slow zones on the line, promising a “faster, safer, more reliable ride.”
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
WCVB
Former mob enforcer Kevin Weeks takes the stand in wrongful conviction trial
BOSTON — Kevin Weeks, mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger's right-hand man, took the stand Monday during a wrongful conviction civil suit against the state. Weeks was called to testify by the state Attorney General's Office, which is defending the state in the civil lawsuit filed by Fred Weichel. Weichel...
WCVB
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight to show a a message with an expletive about President Joe Biden. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned...
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
Police release new details in Franklin Park stabbing of Jean McGuire
Anyone who was near Seaver Street at the time of the attack is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4400. Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the Oct. 11 stabbing that hospitalized 91-year-old civil rights leader Jean McGuire. An initial investigation has revealed that...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge City Council Gathers Privately with City Manager for Rare Closed-Door Training
The Harvard Faculty Club hosted the Cambridge City Council and new City Manager Yi-An Huang '05 for a full-day training event on Oct. 6. By Ruoyu Zhang. In a rare private gathering on Harvard’s campus, members of the Cambridge City Council and the new Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang ’05 attended a full-day training earlier this month to begin fostering a stronger working relationship.
