Something tells me that this movie is going to go deeper than it might appear in the trailer thus far, but Creed III is already giving appearances that Jonathan Majors’ character is going to be racing toward Adonis Creed with a great deal of resentment for a life that he thinks should be his. In other words, it feels like a story that will come down to one friend thinking that he was locked up for so long and denied a life that should have been his because he possessed more natural skills.

