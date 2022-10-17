Read full article on original website
The 5 Best Siblings in the Marvel Universe
Siblings in the Marvel Universe have rarely been perfect, especially if both siblings have qualities or powers that make them a match for one another or at least an interesting challenge. When really digging into the sibling dynamic though, there have been rivalries that have been deemed absolutely great, and some that have been kind of lame since conflict is great and all, but there has to be a solid point behind it, or the arc doesn’t work.
The First Official Trailer For Creed 3 Has Been Released
The long-awaited Creed sequel is almost here. This time, Michael B. Jordan is not only returning as Adonis Creed, but the actor is stepping behind the camera, with Creed III being his directorial debut. This time, Adonis has overcome his biggest rival, but the fighter is now stepping into the role of being a father.
Movie Review: Boo
First and foremost, the idea of spending Halloween in a haunted hospital isn’t a great idea in real life, but would definitely be a thrill that a lot of people would give a second thought to since, well, Halloween is a great time to tempt fate and ghosts. Boo isn’t bound to go down as one of the greatest movies ever or even as one of the best Halloween movies, but it’s fair to think that it might be included in a list of schlocky horror movies that would be gathered for a night of hilarity.
Jennifer Lawrence on Finding Herself After Losing Herself
In the midst of our successes, it’s easy to become lost. You’re living your dream. Everything you ever wanted is right there for you to have, and it’s in the palm of your hand. But you’re still not satisfied. You want more. It’s not what you thought. You’re too busy, and you miss your freedom. You’re making sacrifices you never thought you’d make. Nothing is what you thought, and you don’t know where you stand in the moment.
What is Elijah Wood’s Net Worth?
Since 1989, Elijah Wood has been a star. Perhaps you didn’t know that he was already starring in hit movies in the late 80s, but he was. In fact, the actor’s first official movie role came in 1989, when he was cast as a video game boy in a movie titled “Back to the Future Part II.” It was kind of a big deal not only that this movie was getting a second part but that the eight-year-old actor was already working.
5 Best Lashana Lynch Movies and TV shows
Lashana Lynch has to be one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors at the moment. From starring in blockbuster action movies like James Bond’s No Time To Die (2021) to playing a hero in Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), there seems to be nothing too big for this actress. The London-born British actress is one star we always enjoy seeing on our screens. With a few credits to her name, this 30-year-old actress has the talent and work ethic of a rising Hollywood star. And we can’t wait to see what she does next!
Creed III Leaves a Lot to Unpack
Something tells me that this movie is going to go deeper than it might appear in the trailer thus far, but Creed III is already giving appearances that Jonathan Majors’ character is going to be racing toward Adonis Creed with a great deal of resentment for a life that he thinks should be his. In other words, it feels like a story that will come down to one friend thinking that he was locked up for so long and denied a life that should have been his because he possessed more natural skills.
5 Underrated Horror Movies
It’s very easy to think of why movie critics and even the fans don’t respect every horror movie that comes to light, especially since a lot of them are remakes, some of them are seriously lacking in the originality department, and some are just that bad. But there are plenty of horror movies that tend to get overlooked and underrated for reasons that are hard to figure out.
5 Comic Book Characters That Are Super Hard to Kill
Superheroes have held our fascination for the longest time. We marvel at their superhuman speed or incredible feats of strength. Allowing our imaginations to run riot as we take in the endless possibilities for our favorite comic book characters. And many a nerd fight has been started with the words, “But who would be harder to kill?”
Worthy of a Sequel? Captivating Moments in “I Am Legend”
When the release date for I Am Legend was set on December 14, 2007, there were doubts the movie would make much impact. This is because the box office is known for being flooded with Christmas movies at that time of the year. However, not only was I Am Legend a success, it became the largest-ever non-Christmas film released in December of that year.
Movie Review: Piranha 3DD
Every generation has its schlocky horror movies, but over the past two to three decades, it’s been kind of obvious that technology has been making it even easier to come up with more and more movies that are absolutely brainless but are embraced by the fanbase anyway. The Pirahna...
Movie Review: Halloween Ends
Is anyone really surprised that there are fans of the Halloween franchise who are calling for a reshoot and more shots of Michael Myers? It’s not at all hard to think that superfans of this story would have reacted with disgust and a great deal of disappointment since this movie was far more about Corey and the apparent sickness that is Myers and how it got to Corey, forcing him to murder those who had done him wrong.
Andor: Announcement-Recap
The heat has officially been turned up on the Rebellion as Andor has showcased the effect of the ISB putting in the extra effort to squeeze their collective fist in order to squash whatever budding Rebellion is being born. As this starts up, it would appear that Luthen and Mon Mothma aren’t on the same page since Luthen is willing to go that extra mile and gain the reputation of a revolutionary, while Mon is all about being careful in order to win the type of support the Rebellion will need from within the depths of the Empire.
Was Bruce Willis’ Illness an Ongoing Problem?
When Bruce Willis’ family acknowledged the actor would retire from his job as a Hollywood actor, living legend, and icon due to his health, the world was shocked. The announcement came in early 2022. Bruce Willis’ illness is called aphasia. According to the Mayo Clinic, Bruce Willis’ illness “is a disorder that affects how you communicate. It can impact your speech and the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”
The Five Best Michelle Pfeiffer Quotes of All Time
She is a three-time Academy Award nominee, a Primetime Emmy Award nominee, and the proud winner of a Golden Globe, and her name is Michelle Pfeiffer. She’s one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses. She rose quickly to fame in the 1980s. Pfeiffer solidified her star in the 90s, and she’s continued to wow audiences and showcase her talent for approximately four decades – all without appearing to have aged.
7 Must-See Will Ferrell Movies
Few American comedians have enjoyed success in both film and television like Will Ferrell. He has been featured in notable films and shows for decades. He has an impressive 55 feature films and television series to his name. One thing that makes him stand out is that he gives his all to every role he gets, whether big or small.
Joey King: Sweet Little Sister to Vengeful Assassin
Blockbuster action comedy movie Bullet Train is not short of memorable characters, and one which stands out for most fans is The Prince: daughter of the White Death, leader of Japan’s largest crime mob. She’s nicknamed The Prince because of her father’s strong desire for a son. She resents him for neglecting her, and, consumed by vengeance, she sets out to kill him. While we’re astounded by the deception and ruthlessness of The Prince, we’re more in tune with who portrays the character — Hollywood sweetheart, Joey King.
Top Cameos to Look Out for in “This Is the End”
It’s not every day we get to see a movie with star-studded cameos together with its lead actors. Cameo appearances always give eye-popping moments to movie viewers. So, when This Is the End was released in 2013, it took cameo appearances to a whole new level. The movie is...
5 Reasons Elitism Harms Creativity
Is there such a thing as elite storytelling? Some would no doubt think so, especially since a lot of stories do flow a lot better than others, and many do capture the attention of the intended audience. But the truth is that storytelling is meant to be a craft and a profession that many people think they can accomplish, while the reality of this matter is that a percentage of people who attempt to write are gifted enough to make it work, while others tend to learn the hard way and either become what some would call elite, or end up telling stories that are acceptable but still aren’t quite as effective.
Top Halloween Movies to Watch on Netflix in 2022
Halloween is around the corner, and with the spooky season being the favorite time of the year for so many people, many are making plans for the last day of October. If you don’t want to go trick-or-treating, maybe you have other ideas for getting in that Halloween spirit. For example, watching a movie could be a good activity.
