Annual Holiday Parade and Santa Shuffle set for Dec. 3
MANCHESTER, NH –The City of Manchester will host its annual holiday parade on Saturday December 3, 2022. Organizations interested in participating in the 2022 Holiday Parade can register here. “I am looking forward to joining all of our participants at this year’s Holiday Parade,” said Alderman Bill Barry. “I...
manchesterinklink.com
Waypoint youth center open house set for Oct. 27 in Manchester, all welcome to check it out
MANCHESTER, NH – Waypoint is ready to open its new youth resource centers in Manchester and Rochester, and overnight emergency shelter for young people experiencing homelessness, in Manchester. The YRC in Rochester will be located at 3 Wallace Street, and the YRC and shelter in Manchester will be at 298 Hanover Street. Both facilities will open on October 31, 3022.
nbcboston.com
Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November
"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
manchesterinklink.com
Beauty school dropout: Vacant trade school remains a fixture in Manchester’s downtown in the midst of rapid change
MANCHESTER, NH – The building at 533 Elm St. is a fixture in Downtown Manchester, and not in a good way. The former location for Michael’s School of Hair Design and Esthetics and Coiffures offers premium event parking next to the SNHU arena. That’s about it. The...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday
"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
Boston Mystery Movie Question Answered By New Liam Neeson Footage
When a local casting agency asked for men with tattoos for a feature film shooting in Boston, we of course wonder which one? We may have just found our answer. Earlier this month Boston Casting put out the call for men with tattoos without revealing the feature film project they'd be working on. Their Facebook post simply said "male actors with tattoos for feature film role," and we just had to know which film.
thesuffolkjournal.com
“Boston” artist sells out Somerville music club
Elsie Eastman rocked The Jungle in Somerville with a set list full of songs from her new debut album “Boston” on Oct. 7. Eastman, originally from Kennebunk, Maine, took inspiration for the album from her young adult years; being 20-something, living in a big city and falling in and out of love with strangers on the subway.
Jurassic World experience roars into Boston
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
manchesterinklink.com
Operation Warm: Firefighters association gets $10K boost from Brady Sullivan for annual coat drive for kids
MANCHESTER, NH – For the fifth year in a row Brady Sullivan Properties has partnered with the Manchester Professional Firefighters Association in support of Operation Warm. On Oct. 18 Arthur Sullivan, Brady Sullivan Properties Principal Partner, presented a $10,000 donation to Chief Ryan Cashin, Lieutenant Brian Paquette, Deputy Chief David Flurey, and nearly two dozen Manchester Firefighters. Operation Warm is a program that provides new, warm winter coats to children across the city – sometimes being the first new coat a child has had.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
manchesterinklink.com
Concord speeds past Memorial 9-2 at soccer Senior Night
MANCHESTER, NH – Speed kills and Concord won almost every footrace that pitted their strikers against the Memorial Crusaders defenders Tuesday night as seniors from both teams were recognized before the game. This was the Crusaders’ final game on Chabot-McDonough Field for the year. Slow starts have been...
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH
If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
manchesterinklink.com
For first time in a decade, access to a critical Amoskeag Health program for youth is at risk
As Chief Officer for Integrated Health Services and Director of Community-Integrated Health & Well-Being at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today about a critically important program that is in jeopardy of being discontinued without reauthorization by New Hampshire’s Executive Council. We would like to take the opportunity to inform the public of what the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) does.
Daily Free Press
Several construction projects completed, underway after pandemic disruptions
Boston University spent an estimated $71.1 million on construction projects this summer and school year with $62.2 million coming from the undesignated reserves for capital project funding, which is being used for the first time since the fiscal year 2019, according to a faculty letter from President Robert Brown. There...
nbcboston.com
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
Your guide to the 2022 Head of the Charles: Schedule, where to watch, and more
The regatta will be held Friday through Sunday in Boston. The 57th edition of the Head of the Charles Regatta will be held this weekend in Boston. The regatta expanded to three days — Friday to Sunday — last year. Men and women over 50 will race Friday, the masters will row Saturday, and the youth on Sunday.
