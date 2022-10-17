ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

33 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

Halloween inspires creative costumes and crafty desserts, with Americans projected to spend more than $10.14 billion on this year’s holiday—an all-time high—according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. To get in on the fun without having to spend excessively ahead of the holiday season, Stacker...
INDIANA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Trick or treat to trunk or treat on Halloween began in church but is utilized by the secular world

Trunk or treat began in churchTrunk or treat screenshot. Some Christians are crying foul because they say the secular world has once again taken an idea that was Christ centered and are using it while leaving Jesus out. Many churches today give out treats on Halloween from trunks of vehicles in parking lots which is called Trunk or Treat as an alternative to Trick or Treat. The purpose is to keep boys and girls from participating in what has been referred to as "Devil's night." Christmas and Easter both came from believers in Christ trying to stop pagan celebrations.
ROANOKE, VA
Outsider.com

Halloween Decorations Called ‘Too Real’ Prompt Police Investigation

For many Americans, Christmas represents the most wonderful time of the year. But for plenty of other Outsiders, Halloween is even more exciting, with people spending even more time decorating and preparing for the spooky holiday. However, given the annual holiday’s horror aspect, some people just tend to take things a little too far. Over in the UK, one woman’s Halloween decorations appeared so real that people believed she actually had a dead body in her yard. In fact, the creepy props even prompted a police investigation.
Roger Marsh

Creepy doll stories persist: Imagine your inanimate object going spooky

Peg Knickerbocker discovered this doll after being told where to look in a dream.Credit: Roger Marsh. Tales of haunted dolls dot the paranormal story landscape going back centuries - well, pretty much as long as dolls have been made. The series of "Chucky" films kept us all on the edge of our seats since "Child's Play" premiered in 1988.
Adrian Holman

Halloween 2022 poem

This is the time of the year where children yell out, "Trick or Treat." Don't sing the rest of the song because I do want to smell your feet. It won't matter if you're wearing a nice costume to boot.
momcollective.com

Quieting Your Inner Critic

If you’re anything like me, mine like to pop up to claim that I’m not enough. I’m not doing enough, I’m failing. It usually visits when I’m already overwhelmed. It wakes me up at night and presents like a catalogue of all the things I’m failing at, the people I’m letting down, all the balls I’m dropping.
Mashed

Airheads Releases Candy-Flavored Dental Floss For Halloween

Every Halloween there's some wiseacre in the neighborhood who insists on handing out floss, toothbrushes, or some kind of strange healthy gum to candy-seeking trick-or-treaters. It's difficult to tell if these people are passionate about oral health and hygiene, or just like cleaning toilet paper out of their trees and smashed pumpkin bits off their lawns. Whatever their motivation for doing this, it's always a recipe for disappointed kids who went out seeking the best Halloween treats, and ended up being tricked with mouth wellness instead.
Us Weekly

Trick or Treat! 13 Hilarious Gifts That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change. The holidays are in full swing! For the next three months, we’re in seasonal celebration mode. October is all about […]
wpgxfox28.com

Pumpkin Sprinkle Pinata Cupcakes

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/pumpkin-sprinkle-pinata-cupcakes. Surprise, surprise! Bite into one of these pumpkin piñata cupcakes and you’re in for a treat! Fluffy vanilla cupcakes are hollowed out, stuffed with a generous spoonful of festive sprinkles, and frosted into the cutest mini pumpkins you ever did see. Unbeknownst to your trick-or-treaters, they’ll be rewarded with a hidden treasure upon taking a bite. A mini avalanche of Halloween sprinkles spills out of these sweet pumpkin treats! Don’t worry, these festive cupcakes are easier to make than you think – just follow our simple recipe below to whip up a batch for your next Halloween party. We guarantee your party ghouls, ghosts, and goblins will be pleasantly surprised!
The Bergen Record

What Halloween candy do kids like? We asked. They answered

Beggars can't be choosers. Only trick-or-treating is not begging. If anything, it's closer to extortion. "Give us goodies, or terrible things will happen." It's an ask, with attitude. So you can't expect trick-or-treaters, like beggars, to be grateful for whatever crumbs are thrown their way. Kids are a demanding bunch....
GEORGIA STATE
MIX 94.9

Five Simple Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe This Halloween

Halloween is so much fun for us..but honestly, it's probably pretty horrifying for our pets who don't understand a thing about our scary celebrations. I spoke with Dr. Nancy at Companions Animal Hospital and Vicki Davis from the Tri-County Humane Society, and they gave me some great tips I've kept in mind over the years. I hope these are helpful to you as well.
momcollective.com

The Cuddle Corner

There’s a very special part of my house, one you probably don’t know about even if you’ve been to my home. It’s in our living room, on our couch, in my seat. Everyone has “their spot” on the couch, right? Well, mine is right in the corner. It always has tons of pillows and a blanket because I’m always cold, and it’s been used so much over the last 6 1/2 years that the back cushion is all worn down. Whenever I’m not looking, my kids try to steal my spot. And every time, I swat them out of my way! Most of the time, I call them back once I’m settled, and they snuggle in under the blanket with me.
momcollective.com

The Commissary Pumpkin Patch is Fine

Sometimes I have to be the witch and set some boundaries. One of these boundaries is that we can’t start talking about our Halloween costumes when the temperature is the surface of the sun or basically until the end of August or early September. This sounds harsh, but my head starts to feel like Medusa’s, with all the snake like ideas slithering around about who they could be, how much fake blood we don’t have, or how much glitter we’ll need to buy, etc.
MARYLAND STATE
momcollective.com

Motherhood: A Time to Be a Child Again

When I had my first child, I was suddenly taken back in time. I started imagining the cookies we would bake together, pool days, birthday parties, lemonade stands, and the zoo and parks we would visit. I was starting a new chapter in life, and this involved going through childhood again with my daughter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy