ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

5 people shot at Cleveland barbershop, 1 in critical condition

CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police reports the incident...
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run crash

NORWALK – The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist while intoxicated and then fleeing the scene has been indicated on eleven charges, including five felonies. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on October 5, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, of Collins, was killed when Chad Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR 61 and rear-ended Conley’s 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Conley was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle.
NORWALK, OH
cleveland19.com

Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according the Elyria Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Denison Avenue around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a man laying in the road.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase

PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
AKRON, OH
WKYC

2 teens arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two people from Lorain have been arrested in connection with last month's deadly shooting in Elyria that claimed the life 14-year-old Shayne Edwards. Police announced the update during a 9 a.m. press conference Tuesday, revealing that those arrested are a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police officer resigns after being accused of trying to force ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, then denying it

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ten months ago, he was awarded for his heroism, helping a team of law enforcement agents locate a kidnapped baby and bring him to safety. By the summer, he had resigned from the Cleveland Division of Police, having been accused of blackmailing a woman in attempt to force her into having an abortion and then lying about it.
CLEVELAND, OH
truecrimedaily

2 Ohio teens charged in 14-year-old boy’s death

ELYRIA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were recently arrested and charged in connection with the September shooting death of a 14-year-old boy. According to a news release from the Elyria Police Department, Shayne Edwards was fatally shot on Sept. 12. At around 5 a.m., police responded to a home on 3rd Street, where they located the deceased victim in his bed, WJW-TV reports. Gunshots were reportedly fired at the family’s residence.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition

AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy