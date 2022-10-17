Read full article on original website
5 people shot at Cleveland barbershop, 1 in critical condition
CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police reports the incident...
Cashier charged with fatally shooting bystander in dispute
A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged. Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man's death, according to Akron police.
93-year-old woman nearly wires away $200,000 in scam: Mayfield Police Blotter
A 93-year-old resident reported Oct. 15 that she was nearly the victim of a scam after responding to a fake antivirus pop-up message on her computer. She said she called a given number and was told she would be arrested and lose access to her computer if she did not pay $200,000.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby Hills aggravated arsonist suspect arrested in California 5 months after house fire
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused aggravated arsonist was arrested in California five months after the Willoughby Hills house fire he was wanted in connection to, WHPD confirmed. Willoughby Hills Police said the fire was set on White Road on May 7. California authorities took Samuel Trost into custody...
cleveland19.com
I-90 westbound in Mentor reopens after earlier truck accident
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor Police I-90 westbound between SR 615 and SR 306 has been reopened. Police said the closure occurred after a semi crashed and jackknifed around 3 p.m. Thursday.
huroninsider.com
Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run crash
NORWALK – The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist while intoxicated and then fleeing the scene has been indicated on eleven charges, including five felonies. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on October 5, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, of Collins, was killed when Chad Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR 61 and rear-ended Conley’s 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Conley was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle.
42-year-old Cleveland man shot and killed outside Cleveland business
CLEVELAND — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Officers and medical professionals responded to a call of a man shot in a vehicle on the street. EMS attempted to provide aid to the victim while he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.
North Royalton man fatally shot on Cleveland’s West Side; police seize narcotics, guns from phone store
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was shot to death Monday outside of a phone store on the city’s West Side, police said. Mohamad Qasem, 43, of North Royalton was struck by a bullet about 3:40 p.m. at King Wireless on West 25th Street, near Walton Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according the Elyria Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Denison Avenue around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a man laying in the road.
Dayton man leads officers on multi-city chase that ends in Elyria: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 27, police attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu for an equipment violation on Brookpark Road. At that point, the driver of the Chevy led police on a pursuit through several different cities before ending in Elyria. That’s when police arrested a Dayton driver and his male passenger.
cleveland19.com
Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase
PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
2 teens arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — Two people from Lorain have been arrested in connection with last month's deadly shooting in Elyria that claimed the life 14-year-old Shayne Edwards. Police announced the update during a 9 a.m. press conference Tuesday, revealing that those arrested are a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.
Cleveland police officer resigns after being accused of trying to force ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, then denying it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ten months ago, he was awarded for his heroism, helping a team of law enforcement agents locate a kidnapped baby and bring him to safety. By the summer, he had resigned from the Cleveland Division of Police, having been accused of blackmailing a woman in attempt to force her into having an abortion and then lying about it.
Elyria police release identity of teen male found dead in street
ELYRIA, Ohio — The investigation continues after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday and a 19-year-old woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in what police believe are related incidents. Donovan Meinke, 19, was found just after 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Denison Street...
5 shot at community barbershop on State Road as man walked in and fired
Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Parma police: 2 suspects arrested in Cleveland after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
PARMA, Ohio — Two suspects were arrested and hospitalized following a chase in a stolen vehicle that resulted in them striking additional cars before crashing into a pole in Cleveland. According to the Parma Police Department, officers responded to the area of Broadview Road and Snow Road at approximately...
2 Ohio teens charged in 14-year-old boy’s death
ELYRIA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were recently arrested and charged in connection with the September shooting death of a 14-year-old boy. According to a news release from the Elyria Police Department, Shayne Edwards was fatally shot on Sept. 12. At around 5 a.m., police responded to a home on 3rd Street, where they located the deceased victim in his bed, WJW-TV reports. Gunshots were reportedly fired at the family’s residence.
cleveland19.com
Lake County man wanted for shooting into apartment, sheriff’s office says
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a 21-year-old man wanted for shooting into an apartment. The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 at an apartment building on Nye Road in Painesville Township. Deputies said Terrance Tyreek Williams...
cleveland19.com
2nd person pleads guilty in connection with murder of Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday for her role in the murder of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50. Brittany Cremeans was convicted of the charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Detective Skernivitz and...
Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition
AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
