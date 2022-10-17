ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Construction for new stage of Loop 1604 North expansion project kicks off

SAN ANTONIO – TxDOT is expanding a 23-mile stretch of Loop 1604 from SH16 to I-35. It’ll bring more mobility and less congestion to drivers in North Bexar County. This Texas Clear Lanes Project is a $1 billion investment to improve designs, increase mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance safety. The project includes plans for five segments of construction.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

TIMELINE: Officer shoots San Antonio teen Erik Cantu in McDonald's parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 garnered national and global attention. The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the drivers-side door and orders the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and attempting to drive away, Cantu's burger still in hand.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man with medical conditions on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side. Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street. He has several medical conditions that require medications and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges

San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera. The shooter is not currently facing charges.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy