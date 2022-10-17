Read full article on original website
San Antonio-based Big Bib BBQ opens new restaurant in New Braunfels
The location opened up earlier this month.
San Antonio-based H-E-B announces second Dallas-Fort Worth store will open Nov. 2
The chain's first standard-format store in the region opened in Frisco on Sept. 22.
Construction for new stage of Loop 1604 North expansion project kicks off
SAN ANTONIO – TxDOT is expanding a 23-mile stretch of Loop 1604 from SH16 to I-35. It’ll bring more mobility and less congestion to drivers in North Bexar County. This Texas Clear Lanes Project is a $1 billion investment to improve designs, increase mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance safety. The project includes plans for five segments of construction.
San Antonio's The Big Bib BBQ expands to nearby New Braunfels
The new restaurant is open for lunch daily and plans to expand its hours in coming weeks.
Loop 1604 expanding to 10 lanes along portions of the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Flanked by Gov. Greg Abbott, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) gathered in San Antonio to mark the groundbreaking of Segment 2 of the highly anticipated Loop 1604 expansion project—which officials claim will reduce waiting time in traffic by up to 75%. The...
29-story residential tower at Hemisfair’s Civic Park approved by San Antonio panel
SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has approved the plan for another tower to go up at Hemisfair. The City of San Antonio Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design of a 29-story residential tower and a three-story retail building — the latest step forward in Hemisfar’s master plan of Civic Park.
Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo
The new store at the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road will span nearly 5,000 square feet.
'It's a mess': TxDOT is acting to make a dangerous San Antonio intersection safer, some residents say not enough has been done
SAN ANTONIO — A dangerous intersection on the northwest side is causing concern. Wurzbach Parkway and Military Highway has been a problematic area for a while. In 2020, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began construction on an expansion and improvement project to address the growing traffic congestion. As...
Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
Old storage facility east of downtown San Antonio in heart of new Life Science Innovation District
SAN ANTONIO – The area just east of downtown San Antonio, where items ranging from produce to mink stoles were kept in cold storage, is now in the heart of what’s being called the Life Science Innovation District. The old Merchants Ice Storage Building is now the home...
Home sales are down as prices keep climbing in the San Antonio area making it harder for homebuyers
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market in San Antonio is showing signs of slowing down as real estate becomes less affordable amid rising inflation and interest rate hikes. Home sales are down and prices are up in the San Antonio area, according to the latest statistics from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
TIMELINE: Officer shoots San Antonio teen Erik Cantu in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 garnered national and global attention. The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the drivers-side door and orders the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and attempting to drive away, Cantu's burger still in hand.
Driver rescued after hitting pillar, rolling over truck on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was rescued from his vehicle on Thursday morning after he struck a pillar on San Antonio’s north side. The wreck happened at 1:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of San Pedro Avenue, near Basse Road. Police said the driver, a 49-year-old man, was...
SAPD searching for man with medical conditions on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side. Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street. He has several medical conditions that require medications and...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges
San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera. The shooter is not currently facing charges.
1 Person Died In A Car Crash On U.S. Highway 151 In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities responded to a car crash along U.S. Highway 151 East near Ingram Road that claimed a life. The crash happened when a man was hit by a car crossing highway. Upon the arrival of the police, they spotted a white four-door car stopped with front-end damage. They also found the victim in a grassy median.
