WRAL
Inflation has people living paycheck to paycheck. Here's how some banks are responding
CNN — "Payday Friday" may soon be replaced by "Payday Wednesday." This week, JPMorgan Chase, America's largest bank, became the latest financial institution to offer customers early access to their direct deposits. Chase, the consumer and commercial banking arm of JPMorgan Chase, announced that its 1.4 million Secure Banking...
Tesla, Union Pacific fall; AT&T, Quest Diagnostics rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Tesla Inc., down $14.76 to $207.28. The electric vehicle maker warned it could miss its target of 50% annual growth in deliveries this year. International Business Machines Corp., up $5.79 to $128.30. The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's...
It's been 35 years since the epic Black Monday crash. What have investors learned?
CNN — October 19, 1987. A brief but violent stock market crash. Can it happen again?. Probably not. The Dow plummeted 22.6% on that day, a date that has since been immortalized as Black Monday. To put that into context, a drop of that magnitude would be a nearly 7,000 point slide based on the Dow's current levels. In 1987, that was about a 508-point drop.
Amazon deals: Green Toys Flat Bed Truck & Race Car only $11.70 (65% off), Barbie up to 51% off, Play-Doh Advent Calendar only $14.84 after coupon
His post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has some great deals right now including the Green Toys Flat Bed Truck & Race Car only $11.70 (65% off), Barbie dolls and sets up to 51% off, Play-Doh Advent Calendar for only $14.84 after coupon, Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container for only $14.99 (50% off), Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads for $19.99 (60% off) and more! See the list of deals below.
Stocks soar on hopes that Fed will slow rate hikes
CNN — A disastrous earnings report from Snap and less than inspiring results from Dow components American Express and Verizon weren't enough to keep the Wall Street bulls at bay Friday. Stocks surged on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon come to the rescue by slowing the pace of its rate hikes.
American Airlines: Our customers aren't buying international first class tickets. So we're eliminating them
CNN — American Airlines expanded on its plan to drop international first-class cabins and replace them with more business class seats. The move was first disclosed last month and reiterated in a conference call with investors Thursday by Vasu Raja, the company's chief commercial officer, who said the change is in response to customer demand.
