Bond is much higher the second time a 60-year-old Salem man was arrested for domestic battery to the same alleged victim seven hours after posting bond on the first charge. Jeffrey Tate of West Warmoth Street had bond set at $20,000 or $2,000 cash when appearing for the first time on the second domestic battery charge Tuesday afternoon. He was released from the Marion County Jail just before four Monday afternoon after posting $2,500 or $250 cash bond on the first domestic battery charge.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO