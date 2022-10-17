Read full article on original website
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Loses Auditor After First Year Of Multi-Year Contract –
WIPFLI notified Shelby County on October 12, 2022, that they will no longer be providing audit or accounting services for Shelby County. They only cite “after further evaluation” as the reasoning. We first wrote about the audit and some of the concerning information in it in this article.
WAND TV
U.S. Marshals investigating shots fired in rural Fayette county
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force to investigate a call of shots-fired at a residence near Wright's Corner in rural Fayette County. Traffic is being diverted from the north/south portion of Fayette County E2855 Lane....
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
WAND TV
Child in critical condition after being shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Champaign. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Trooper Struck and Two Fatalities in Two Separate Scott’s Law Related Crashes Less Than an Hour Apart
This makes it the 20th Scott’s Law violation involving ISP this year. On October 18, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Scott’s Law Violations that occurred less than an hour apart involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Department Fights Field Fire
The following was released on the Teutopolis Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 10/20/2022 at 14:22 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a field fire at East 1700th Avenue and North 1800th Street, along Interstate 70. Thanks to a local farmer, the field was disked preventing further spread. The fire...
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Watson man injured when accidentally shot with a crossbow while tracking deer near Kell
A 58-year-old Watson man was shot in the leg by a crossbow Wednesday morning while helping to track a deer that had been shot late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in rural Kell. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronald Slifer and another man had gone with the hunter to...
newschannel20.com
Shelbyville man arrested for possession of meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Shelbyville man is facing charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The charges allege on Thursday, William Brown, 38, knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted, Brown can face from two to 10 years...
Memorial for Newman woman after house explosion
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Newman community is coming together to help after a woman recently died in a house explosion. Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Her home, located at 306 Broadway Street in Newman, was completely destroyed by the blast and damaged at […]
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below: Dear Parents/Guardians, We write to inform you that there was an incident tonight at the […]
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Thursday, October 20th
Closure of Althoff Drive and intermittent lane closures of Technology Drive are expected to remain in place for a few weeks for a sanitary sewer extension. Local traffic will be allowed to drive around the barricades set up near Willenborg Street to allow access to businesses along Althoff Drive and Network Center Drive.
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
Champaign Police asking more people to register cameras
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign Police are hoping security camera footage could help in more investigations. They’re pushing people to register their exterior cameras and security systems. You can sign up on their website with their online system. Police said it could not only help lead to solutions but deter crime altogether. One woman in […]
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
WAND TV
Ten hour standoff ends peacefully
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff. According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested two days in a row for domestic battery to same woman
Bond is much higher the second time a 60-year-old Salem man was arrested for domestic battery to the same alleged victim seven hours after posting bond on the first charge. Jeffrey Tate of West Warmoth Street had bond set at $20,000 or $2,000 cash when appearing for the first time on the second domestic battery charge Tuesday afternoon. He was released from the Marion County Jail just before four Monday afternoon after posting $2,500 or $250 cash bond on the first domestic battery charge.
WAND TV
Decatur police still investigating armed robbery at Hardee's
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are still investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. On Monday, DPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed Hardee's on October 7. Victims described a slender man around 6'0" who walked up to the registers with a handgun and demanded money. The cashiers complied and the suspect walked out of the north side doors and ran towards Cerro Gordo Street.
