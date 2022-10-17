ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

cbs17

Hope Mills man arrested for killing his brother, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Wednesday at approximately 2:02 a.m., police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Kenmont Lane in Hope Mills. After arriving, police...
HOPE MILLS, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man pleads guilty to death by distribution charges, Franklin County Sheriff says

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty last Thursday for his role in an overdose death, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said on October 31, 2021, Kenneth Harris died from a drug overdose. Deputies say the suspect, Tyree Montrel Person, sold heroin and fentanyl to Harris. Person was arrested on December 21, 2021 and has remained in custody since.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
HOPE MILLS, NC
cbs17

Durham man had 32 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, meth, fentanyl, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana. The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers also caught Breon Beatty, 33, with 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, two handguns, and a rifle.
DURHAM, NC
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
WITN

Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Richmond Observer

Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County

SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
LEE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Cary house fire on Tuesday dies

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced. Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

