cbs17
Four juveniles, one man arrested for Tarboro drive by shooting, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man and four juveniles were arrested on Thursday for their role in a shooting that happened in September, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Sept. 11 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Wagner Street in...
cbs17
Hope Mills man arrested for killing his brother, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Wednesday at approximately 2:02 a.m., police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Kenmont Lane in Hope Mills. After arriving, police...
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
WITN
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released new details on last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh. The report sheds light on the harrowing circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting that killed five on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13th in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh police say that after they shot...
cbs17
‘Erratic’ man arrested after guns found on college campus, Tarboro police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man after they found rifles and ammunition on a college campus on Monday, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Monday at 11:35 a.m., a faculty member of the Edgecombe Community College saw an individual acting erratically in a parking lot near the back of the facility.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
cbs17
Southern Pines police arrest 4th in connection with shooting death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of a teenager from Fayetteville. Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release. Police said Young...
cbs17
Man pleads guilty to death by distribution charges, Franklin County Sheriff says
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty last Thursday for his role in an overdose death, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said on October 31, 2021, Kenneth Harris died from a drug overdose. Deputies say the suspect, Tyree Montrel Person, sold heroin and fentanyl to Harris. Person was arrested on December 21, 2021 and has remained in custody since.
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
cbs17
Fayetteville police need your help IDing this man they say robbed a convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville need your help in identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store. The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man they suspect of robbing the Family Fare at 100 South Reilly Road on Wednesday night. Officers say...
Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured
The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report. His motive is still a mystery.
cbs17
Durham man had 32 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, meth, fentanyl, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana. The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers also caught Breon Beatty, 33, with 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, two handguns, and a rifle.
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
17-year-old suspect in North Carolina double homicide to be charged as an adult
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities plan to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect in a double homicide as an adult, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, of Orange County, and Devin Clark, 18, of Alamance County, were found by two ATV riders in woods in western Orange County off […]
WITN
Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County
SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
cbs17
Man injured in Cary house fire on Tuesday dies
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced. Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
