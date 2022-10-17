ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School

SEYMOUR Mo. (KY3) - Authorities said a middle school student in Seymour brought a gun to the school on October 18. Administrators said they posted on Facebook and sent out automatic messages to parents. A school resource took away the gun after students told administrators. Chief Steven Pogue with the...
SEYMOUR, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kchi.com

Springfield Man Arrested For Stabbing

A Springfield man has been charged with assault after his arrest for alleged stabbing a 22-year-old Brookfield man in Chariton County. The incident happened October 13th at a location in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Allen Brock was charged with alleged assault and armed criminal action. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student

A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
BRANSON, MO
KRMS Radio

Springfield Man Facing Burglary Charges In Laclede County

A man from Springfield faces charges in Laclede County after an alleged burglary gone wrong. It reportedly happened on October 14th at a home in the 27 thousand block of Park Grove Drive. The man who lives there tells deputies he was asleep when his girlfriend heard the dog barking...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man wanted facing more than 10 Felony charges

MONETT, Mo. (KOAM 7/FOX 14) — Barry-Lawrence Crime Stoppers release details regarding a wanted man in the region facing more than 10 Felony charges. Andrew Jonathan Madewell, 18, of Monett, Mo. is wanted for the following: Tampering With a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree/ D- Felony Stealing- Firearm/Explosive Weapon/ Ammonium Nitrate/ D-Felony Resisting/ Interfering With Arrest for a Felony/ E-...
MONETT, MO
KTLO

Murder charges against Shepherd dropped

Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Baxter County woman sentenced in stabbing death of family friend

A Baxter County woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after she pled guilty in the stabbing death of a 72-year-old friend of her family. Mountain Home radio outlet KTLO reports Amber Lea Runau, 23, of Gassville, made the plea to a reduced charge of second-degree murder of Sharon Gayle Adler in Baxter County Circuit Court on Monday.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KTLO

Dog fight leads to aggravated assault charges for Boone County man

A Boone County man is facing felony charges of aggravated assault for a domestic disturbance that occurred in August. According to the recently released probable cause affidavit, the victim said she and 36-year-old Manfredo Madrigal got into an argument over the dogs fighting. She said her dog bit his and he proceeded to yell at her for approximately 30 minutes before she took her dogs upstairs. When she went to go check on his dog for any injuries, Madrigal shoved her and shattered a wine bottle in the kitchen. The victim stated he threatened to call animal control to have her dog put down and put a pistol to her head. She then went upstairs to gather her dogs and purse so she could leave.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy