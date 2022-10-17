Charlie Lloyd Bolton, 74, of Mena, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was born July 22, 1948, to Charlie and Annie Bolton, in Mena, Arkansas. He was an avid mechanic most of his life and was always working on something. Whether it was at work, around the house, or helping his friends and family. He loved deer hunting, taking care of his animals around the house, and going to auctions. He loved spending time with his grandkids the most.

