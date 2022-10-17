Read full article on original website
Willis Marie Newbolt
Mrs. Willis Marie Newbolt, age 92, passed away October 19, 2022, in her home in Mena, Arkansas. She was born February 4, 1930, in Cherry Hill, Arkansas, to the late O.J. Foster and Eldred Wimberly Smith. Mrs. Newbolt was a homemaker by profession, she was known as an excellent cook,...
Mike Edwards Calvery
Mike Edwards Calvery, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home in Potter, Arkansas. He was born on March 17, 1948, to Albert Gene Calvery and Sybil Jean Richards in Mena, Arkansas. Mike was a jokester at heart. He was always collecting more mechanic tools and...
Charlie Lloyd Bolton
Charlie Lloyd Bolton, 74, of Mena, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was born July 22, 1948, to Charlie and Annie Bolton, in Mena, Arkansas. He was an avid mechanic most of his life and was always working on something. Whether it was at work, around the house, or helping his friends and family. He loved deer hunting, taking care of his animals around the house, and going to auctions. He loved spending time with his grandkids the most.
Historic 2022 election
The general election is about to begin, with early voting starting next Monday, Oct. 24, and continuing through Monday, Nov. 7, at the Dequeen Street Armory. Early voting polls are open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The exception is Monday, Nov. 7, when the polls close at 5 p.m.
Mena Police Reports
Gabrielle Hembree, 29, was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Careless Driving, and Driving Left of Center after a traffic stop on Janssen Avenue. A report of harassment was taken at a residence on Evans Circle. October 10. Joshua Heifner, 21, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication at...
