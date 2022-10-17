Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Look: Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Meghan Trainor released the album "Takin' It Back" and a music video for the song "Made You Look."
Taylor Swift drops '3am' edition of 'Midnights,' music video
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift has said “Midnights” was inspired by certain key sleepless nights — something many of her fans undoubtedly experienced as the singer-songwriter dropped seven bonus tracks and a music video just hours after the album’s release Friday. “Midnights” was released at, well, midnight Eastern time. With a runtime of around 44 minutes, listeners would have had the opportunity to play the album four times before Swift unleashed “Midnights (3am Edition).” “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour,” she wrote on Instagram. “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.” The bonus tracks fit tonally with the rest of the darkly electric and moody album, beginning with “The Great War,” sweeping across “Paris” and exploring “High Infidelity” before ending with “Dear Reader.” In all, the seven additional songs — added to the end of the original “Midnights” track listing, encompass about 25 additional minutes.
19 Jokes About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)
Some of these may be harsh, but they aren't completely off base.
Comments / 0