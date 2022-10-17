Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A seven-hour standoff that ended peacefully Friday at a west Columbia apartment complex started when the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a woman.

Prosecutors charged Damian Smith, 31, of Columbia, last week with illegal use of a weapon and illegal gun possession. He remained in the Boone County Jail on Monday without bond.

A woman called police early Friday and said Smith had threatened to shoot her with a black handgun while they were in a car, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. The woman told police she put the car in park and jumped out, hiding in a yard on Sexton Road in central Columbia to get away from Smith, according to the statement.

Police found Smith at 111 N. Stadium Blvd. in west Columbia, the statement says, where the standoff would ensue. Smith refused to leave an apartment, leading to the standoff. The incident ended when a Columbia Police Department SWAT team used gas to coax Smith into surrendering, police said last week.

Officers had earlier evacuated the apartments.

Smith's initial court appearance was set for Monday afternoon.

