YOUR MONEY: Growing scam called sim-swapping can cost you thousands

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a growing scam called sim-swapping where scammers take over your cell service without ever touching your phone.

Tonight, we’re hearing from one woman scammed out of thousands of dollars.

We explain how it happens and what steps you can take to keep your phone and ‘your money’ safe.

“I am absolutely terrified,” Jenna said.

Emotionally drained after scammers turned her life upside down, Jenna doesn’t want us to use her last name.

“It’s such a violation,” she said. “And I just feel like I don’t trust anybody.”

Jenna contacted Cricket Wireless after getting a text about changes to her account, then lost service. That’s when she discovered another name was added to her cell plan.

“I was like, oh my god, let me check my account, my bank account,” she said.

Scammers had taken over her phone service, accessed her bank account and used Zelle, the payment transfer app, to swipe $3,500.

They even opened new credit cards.

Turns out her phone’s sim card had been remotely swapped and thieves had stolen her number.

“I understand,” she said. “If I lost my phone, but they just took the number right out of the phone, like through the air.”

It’s called sim swapping, a scammer pretending to be the consumer, contacts the cell provider and convinces the company to switch the service to a sim card in their possession then the bad guy gets all the calls and text messages, including multi-factor authentication codes, used to access bank accounts.

This crime could have tentacles and it could reach into all aspects of someone’s life.

Eva Velazquez, with the Identity Theft Resource Center, said this scam is a growing problem.

In 2021, the FBI received 5x the number of sim-swapping complaints than the previous three years combined, with losses of over $68 million.

Velazquez said using authentication apps can limit swapping because the apps are tied to the device, not the number and stresses, taking quick action is key.

The longer the thieves have access to your phone number, the more damage they can inflict on you.

Jenna froze her credit and filed reports with the FBI, local police, and the attorney general’s office.

The team reached out to Cricket Wireless and they told us the company has security measures in place, and works closely with law enforcement and consumers to help prevent this crime.

According to Jenna, she finally got her number back after we contacted Cricket and is hopeful her bank will credit the stolen money.

“I still don’t know exactly what happened and how secure or unsecure I am,” Jenna said.

Setting up additional pins and using facial recognition and fingerprint technology can also add layers of protection.

If your sim has been swapped, make sure you report it to the FBI’s internet crime complaint center.

You can find help at the FBI Internet Crimes Division.

Saul SJ Goodman
3d ago

"It’s called sim swapping, a scammer pretending to be the consumer, contacts the cell provider and convinces the company to switch the service to a sim card in their possession"....sounds like more of a weakness with Cricket than anything else. It should be Cricket crediting her bank account and paying for any fees that the customer had to pay to get that mess straigtened out.

