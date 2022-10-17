ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-run in SE Portland leaves pedestrian shaken

By Adam Holland
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A collision between two cars in Southeast Portland on Sunday evening led to a pedestrian being struck but thankfully not badly injured.

Officials said the collision happened at the corner of Southeast 122 nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 6:20 p.m.

The suspect vehicle collided with another car, which Portland police say hit a pedestrian. The car that caused the initial crash took off without exchanging information, according to officials.

The pedestrian refused medical assistance, and so far police say no one is in custody.

