Hit-and-run in SE Portland leaves pedestrian shaken
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A collision between two cars in Southeast Portland on Sunday evening led to a pedestrian being struck but thankfully not badly injured.
Officials said the collision happened at the corner of Southeast 122 nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 6:20 p.m.
The suspect vehicle collided with another car, which Portland police say hit a pedestrian. The car that caused the initial crash took off without exchanging information, according to officials.
The pedestrian refused medical assistance, and so far police say no one is in custody.
