ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
ComicBook
Wednesday Addams: From the Mind of Tim Burton Featurette Released by Netflix
Filmmaker Tim Burton has been celebrated for decades for the ways in which he can bring together the worlds of the macabre and worlds of whimsy, which is exactly why it had fans excited that he would be directing Wednesday, a spinoff from The Addams Family, for Netflix. In a new featurette for the upcoming series, audiences can go behind the scenes to see how the new spinoff was brought to life, which sees members of the cast and crew reflecting on what makes Burton's creativity so important when it comes to telling this story. Check out the featurette below before Wednesday debuts on Netflix on November 23rd.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
ComicBook
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gendswaps The Anime's Best Character, Kenpachi
Bleach has returned to the small screen with its anime adaptation bringing to life the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, as the Soul Society must now stare down the Quincy Family, or more specifically, the Quincy Family branch that has an ax to grind with the Shinigami. While Kenpachi, the fan-favorite character that has an intense love for battle and fights without the use of his Bankai, has yet to appear in the newest episodes, one fan has brought the Soul Society Captain back to life with a twist.
ComicBook
Netflix Opens New Studio Led by Former Overwatch Boss
Netflix is opening another game development studio with former Overwatch boss Chacko Sonny set to take charge. Mike Verdu, the vice president of Netflix's gaming division, confirmed the news of the new studio and its lead this week in comments shared with TechCrunch that talked about Netflix's continued expansion into gaming as well as Sonny's start with the company which Verdu said should be a signal that Netflix is "in it for the long haul."
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations First Look Teases the Future of Marvel's Star Wars Franchise
A Star Wars one-shot coming in November is giving readers a glimpse into the future of the Marvel line of comics. Star Wars: Revelations #1 is a giant-sized one-shot that sets up several domino pieces for Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, as well as the Qi'ra-focused limited series, Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Charles Soule has guided much of Marvel's Star Wars stories, which dance between the original trilogy of films. While fans know what will happen to many of their favorite characters in the movies, the comics get to explore the events and characters between films.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Transforms Pochita Into a Human
Chainsaw Man doesn't hold back when it comes to giving anime fans blood and gore by the truckloads, with Denji finding his role as the Chainsaw Devil allowing him to protrude chainsaw blades from his arms, legs, and face. Thanks to Denji's relationship with his trusty canine friend, Pochita, he was able to gain the immense devil powers now at his disposal, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to bring to life the most adorable addition to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Shonen franchise.
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Offers Update on New Trilogy
Mystery solved: the Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy is still in the works at Disney's Lucasfilm. In 2017, the company confirmed the Last Jedi writer-director would create a new trilogy "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga," introducing new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." The studio, which is developing other theatrical spinoffs from Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi, has two untitled Star Wars movies on the calendar for December 19th, 2025, and December 17th, 2027. But in a new interview with Variety, the Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery filmmaker said he's focused on his Netflix "whodunit" deal that will produce a Knives Out 3.
ComicBook
The Crown Controversy Makes Netflix Add New Disclaimer to Season 5 Trailer
The Crown had to add a special message to its Season 5 trailer after uploading it. With the series coming back on November 9, the company decided to make some things clear for the fans from the get-go. On YouTube, it reads, "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign." As with a lot of television in the modern era, audiences are having a hard time realizing when the events that unfold in front of them are fictionalized. Yes, all the characters present in the Netflix series lived and played a role in the United Kingdom's history. But, the events didn't necessarily happen like this beat-for-beat. Netflix put that disclaimer out to get ahead of those notions and released a statement to Variety about their approach to The Crown Season 5. You can read that down below.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
New Halloween Movie Tops Netflix Charts
Just one look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and you can tell that Halloween is just around the corner. The daily updating list shows the most popular films on all of Netflix, and the current lineup is full of fun horror-adjacent titles. From a live-action Scooby-Doo to a retelling of a classic monster tale, Netflix subscribers are clearly gravitating towards the steamer's spooky selections. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a new Netflix original set on Halloween has taken the top spot on the charts.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to LeBron James' Review
Halloween Ends hit theatres and Peacock last weekend, and it's been met with a lot of mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Not only does it have a franchise-low CinemaScore, but it is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39% critics score and a 57% audience score. To compare, the franchise's previous film, Halloween Kills, earned a 39% and 66%. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 2 out of 5 and called it "confounding and convoluted." However, there are some fans who are enjoying the movie, including basketball legend and Space Jam: A New Legacy star, LeBron James. In fact, his review caught the attention of Halloween franchise star, Jamie Lee Curtis.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Has Ryan Reynolds Kill the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating their mutant lineup of characters from the comic into their film and television projects since the Disney / Fox merger finalized. Since the merger, we've seen Professor Xavier appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. The first official project that will focus on a mutant will be the third Deadpool movie, which will see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth and High Jackman return as Wolverine. Fans were hoping to see a version of the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comics, but it seems like we will get something different instead. One artist isn't giving up on the idea that easily though as he created a poster that shows the idea come to life.
ComicBook
Chucky Just Introduced Its Wildest Variant Yet
Spoilers for Chucky follow! Throughout the Chucky TV series there have been a few variants of the killer doll that have popped up. Thanks to the events of Cult of Chucky, the Brad Douriff-voiced slasher now has the ability to divide himself across multiple host dolls, leading to some with distinct haircuts and personalities. This week, the third episode of Chucky season two, introduced two new versions of the character and while both are unique only one of them totally changes the game for Chucky moving forward. Though we get to meet Nice Chucky, who gets this way after some brainwashing, the episode concludes with the hilarious reveal of none other than Hulk Chucky.
