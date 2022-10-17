The Crown had to add a special message to its Season 5 trailer after uploading it. With the series coming back on November 9, the company decided to make some things clear for the fans from the get-go. On YouTube, it reads, "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign." As with a lot of television in the modern era, audiences are having a hard time realizing when the events that unfold in front of them are fictionalized. Yes, all the characters present in the Netflix series lived and played a role in the United Kingdom's history. But, the events didn't necessarily happen like this beat-for-beat. Netflix put that disclaimer out to get ahead of those notions and released a statement to Variety about their approach to The Crown Season 5. You can read that down below.

