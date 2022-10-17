ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Frost likely in Charlotte this week. Here’s how to protect plants, gardens

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXdl8_0icNSpZL00

Cooler temperatures are here, especially at night, in the Charlotte region. And with those chilly nights comes frost, which can be damaging to backyard flower and vegetable gardens.

Much of North Carolina is under a freeze watch or warning for the first part of the week as a cold front moves in. Temperatures in Charlotte are forecast to dip into the 40s and 30s overnight this week, with the National Weather Service predicting “areas of frost.”

Here are simple ways to protect your garden from frost:

Harvest vulnerable plants

If you have a vegetable garden, preserve the spoils before a frost, the Old Farmer’s Almanac advises . Do this by harvesting food that won’t fare well in cold weather.

That includes “tender herbs,” such as basil, and “tender vegetables,” such as “ tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, beans, cucumbers, watermelons, cantaloupe, okra, squash and sweet corn.”

“Wait to harvest plants that can survive a hard frost last, such as: carrots, garlic, horseradish, kale, rutabagas, leeks, parsnips, radishes, spinach, and turnips,” the Almanac recommends.

Water your garden before the frost

Watering your garden in order to dampen the soil before frost sets in can provide protection to your plants, the Almanac explains, because the “water holds heat better than dry soil, protecting roots and warming air near the soil.”

“However, avoid soaking the ground as this can lead to the water freezing within the soil and damaging the roots,” the Almanac adds.

Move what you can inside

Flowers and other plants in pots or other types of containers can be moved inside ahead of a frost in order to protect them from potential damage.

“Keep them in a sunny window in a relatively moist room,” the Almanac recommends.

Add mulch to garden beds

Piling on some extra mulch on your garden bed ahead of a frost can be helpful, the Almanac advises, because it helps keep the ground from freezing.

The Almanac recommends “mulching with materials like straw, pine needles and wood chips” because they help “preserve heat and moisture” which prevents frosts from forming.

When you’re able to keep the ground from freezing, the Almanac adds, “you can still harvest late into the fall.”

Learn how to cover plants

The Almanac recommends covering “tender flowers and vegetables on frosty nights” to protect them.

There are various types of covers available from garden supply stores and online, but many household items can get the job done too. Options include blankets, bed sheets, bubble wrap and newspaper.

This is especially helpful in climates, such as Charlotte, that often have mild falls, the Almanac notes, because frosts can be relatively few and far between.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Give your skin some extra TLC in the upcoming winter months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is coming and that means not only dry air outside, but it also means dry heat in our homes. Neither are good for the skin. It’s so crucial you give your skin a little more TLC during the winter months. Here’s Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetic's top 5 ways to nourish your skin and keep it hydrated and glowing all winter long.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Charlotte

From rafting on the largest man-made whitewater river to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Thinking of Charlotte, NC, usually conjures up images of race tracks—thanks to the NASCAR Hall of Fame—but don’t underestimate its potential as a getaway destination beyond the speedway. From orchestral performances and historic homes to sprawling parks and can’t-miss French pastries, there are far more angles to be explored.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale

Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The holidays are fast approaching and so is "Cuffing Season"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can you believe we are now just 35 days away from Thanksgiving *and 66 from Christmas? For many people the holidays can be tough: consequently, leading many people into "Cuffing season."Not sure what that is? You're not alone. Here with more is relationship expert and author, Jennifer Hurvitz.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
16K+
Followers
504
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

