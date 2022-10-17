Frost likely in Charlotte this week. Here’s how to protect plants, gardens

Cooler temperatures are here, especially at night, in the Charlotte region. And with those chilly nights comes frost, which can be damaging to backyard flower and vegetable gardens.

Much of North Carolina is under a freeze watch or warning for the first part of the week as a cold front moves in. Temperatures in Charlotte are forecast to dip into the 40s and 30s overnight this week, with the National Weather Service predicting “areas of frost.”

Here are simple ways to protect your garden from frost:

Harvest vulnerable plants

If you have a vegetable garden, preserve the spoils before a frost, the Old Farmer’s Almanac advises . Do this by harvesting food that won’t fare well in cold weather.

That includes “tender herbs,” such as basil, and “tender vegetables,” such as “ tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, beans, cucumbers, watermelons, cantaloupe, okra, squash and sweet corn.”

“Wait to harvest plants that can survive a hard frost last, such as: carrots, garlic, horseradish, kale, rutabagas, leeks, parsnips, radishes, spinach, and turnips,” the Almanac recommends.

Water your garden before the frost

Watering your garden in order to dampen the soil before frost sets in can provide protection to your plants, the Almanac explains, because the “water holds heat better than dry soil, protecting roots and warming air near the soil.”

“However, avoid soaking the ground as this can lead to the water freezing within the soil and damaging the roots,” the Almanac adds.

Move what you can inside

Flowers and other plants in pots or other types of containers can be moved inside ahead of a frost in order to protect them from potential damage.

“Keep them in a sunny window in a relatively moist room,” the Almanac recommends.

Add mulch to garden beds

Piling on some extra mulch on your garden bed ahead of a frost can be helpful, the Almanac advises, because it helps keep the ground from freezing.

The Almanac recommends “mulching with materials like straw, pine needles and wood chips” because they help “preserve heat and moisture” which prevents frosts from forming.

When you’re able to keep the ground from freezing, the Almanac adds, “you can still harvest late into the fall.”

Learn how to cover plants

The Almanac recommends covering “tender flowers and vegetables on frosty nights” to protect them.

There are various types of covers available from garden supply stores and online, but many household items can get the job done too. Options include blankets, bed sheets, bubble wrap and newspaper.

This is especially helpful in climates, such as Charlotte, that often have mild falls, the Almanac notes, because frosts can be relatively few and far between.