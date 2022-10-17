Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals have never played a normal game against each other and they weren’t about to start this week. Seattle was reading from a very different script on Sunday than in their previous two wins. Instead of Geno Smith carrying the team to victory despite atrocious defense, this time around it was the pass rush that won the day. As expected, the PFF player grades are a bit upside-down compared to what we have come to expect this season.
Here are the team’s best and worst performers from this week according to Pro Football Focus.
Top five grades on offense
WR Dee Eskridge: 86.9 overall, 90.6 pass grade
LG Damien Lewis: 78.3 overall, 75.9 run blocking grade
TE Noah Fant: 70.3 overall, 68.8 pass grade
RG Phil Haynes: 70.3 overall, 76.6 run blocking grade
TE Will Dissly: 68.0 overall, 77.1 pass blocking grade
Bottom five grades on offense
TE Colby Parkinson: 55.0 overall, 54.8 pass grade
WR Tyler Lockett: 56.5 overall, 56.2 pass grade
LT Charles Cross: 59.5 overall, 64.5 pass blocking grade
RB Ken Walker: 60.0 overall, 61.9 rushing grade
WR Dareke Young: 60.0 overall, 60.0 run blocking grade
Top five grades on defense
OLB Darrell Taylor: 84.2 overall, 82.4 pass rush grade
CB Tariq Woolen: 83.6 overall, 84.6 coverage grade
CB Coby Bryant: 79.3 overall, 83.0 tackling grade
DT Myles Adams: 77.0 overall, 78.4 run defense grade
NT Bryan Mone: 75.2 overall, 71.9 pass rush grade
Bottom five grades on defense
OLB Uchenna Nwosu: 48.4 overall, 32.1 tackling grade
SS Ryan Neal: 52.9 overall, 50.8 coverage grade
OLB Boye Mafe: 54.1 overall, 56.8 pass rush grade
FS Josh Jones: 57.8 overall, 60.0 run defense grade
FS Quandre Diggs: 58.5 overall, 56.4 coverage grade
