Middleton, WI

In Middleton, road work closes lane on Century Ave

By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 3 days ago

The City of Middleton Public Works Department is closing the right eastbound lane of Century Avenue from Dewey Court to Tomahawk Court starting today, Oct.17, for road repairs. The repairs are expected to be completed by Thursday, Oct. 20.

Waunakee, WI
Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

