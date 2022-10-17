ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Northern Michigan hunters asked to look for 1977 plane crash

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Hunters going into the woods around Northern Michigan are asked to help search for a couple whose Cessna airplane disappeared 45 years ago. John and Jean Block took off from a Detroit airport on July 4, 1977, for a flight to the Lost Creek Sky Ranch off M-72 west of Mio in Oscoda County. However, the couple never arrived.
MIO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse County Man Wins Big in Fantasy 5 Jackpot from Michigan Lottery

A Grand Traverse County man was amazed when he saw his special set of Fantasy 5 numbers come up on TV and realized he’d won the game’s $325,211 jackpot. The lucky 66-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Sept. 23 drawing to win the big prize: 07-14-22-34-38. He bought his winning ticket at Shady Lane Market, located at 5981 South West Bay Shore Drive in Suttons Bay.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners

Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride

It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy