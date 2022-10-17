Read full article on original website
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
foxillinois.com
12-year-old not first child shot in Champaign this year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On Wednesday night just after 10 o'clock, a 12-year-old boy was shot after a man opened fire at the car the child was in. As gun violence continues to be an issue in Champaign County, we looked into the number of gun-related incidents this year, and how many of them have affected children.
WAND TV
Child in critical condition after being shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Champaign. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
Urbana Police investigating armed robberies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened last week within hours of each other in the same location. Police officials said that officers were called to the Town and County Apartment Complex twice on Oct. 13 between 5:20 and 7:45 p.m. In both instances, the […]
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
foxillinois.com
Family of 8 displaced after house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A family won't be staying in their own home after a fire on Wednesday. The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2700 block of East California Avenue. The district says when firefighters arrived they found...
Memorial for Newman woman after house explosion
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Newman community is coming together to help after a woman recently died in a house explosion. Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Her home, located at 306 Broadway Street in Newman, was completely destroyed by the blast and damaged at […]
Driver charged with DUI in Indianola crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New details have emerged regarding a deadly crash in Indianola that happened earlier this month. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy confirmed that 45-year-old Anthony S. Austin has been charged with aggravated DUI and death of two or more people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Man Charged in Crash that Killed Oxford, IN Family of Three; Nov 4th Court Date
The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the man now charged in the deaths of a family of three from Oxford, Indiana; in an October 2nd crash just after midnight at the intersection of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola; has a Vermilion County Court date of Friday, November 4th at 8:30 AM.
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 10:00 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
Residents in 1 IL county emu-sed by elusive escapee
VERMILION COUNTY, IL – Residents in one Illinois community are on the lookout for an unusual escapee. An elusive emu is on the loose in Vermilion County, the last of thirteen emus that broke out of a pen at 4D Farms just north of Danville in late July. The...
foxillinois.com
Police: 60-year-old man threatens teens with knife
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana man is facing assault charges. The University of Illinois Police Department says they received a call Friday night about an assault in the 600 block of East Green Street. Police say Habib D. Graves, 60, threatened a teenager and two friends with a...
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
One person, several pets rescued in house fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person and several pets were rescued by firefighters following a house fire over the weekend in northern Vigo County. It happened in the 6000 block of Scott St. According to Fire Chief Brad Stott with the Otter Creek Fire Department, three people were outside the home upon arrival, and […]
WCIA
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below:. Dear Parents/Guardians,. We write to inform...
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of theft suspects
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are accused of stealing from an Urbana Walmart last week. The theft happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Walmart located at 100 South High Cross Road. Officials said the suspects took $500 […]
foxillinois.com
Student accused of bringing 'non-lethal weapon' to homecoming event
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Villa Grove student was taken into police custody after bringing something to a homecoming event. School district officials say the student brought a "non-lethal weapon" to the homecoming bonfire. We're told school staff and police who were already at the event responded quickly...
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
