Mac Jones’ time on the shelf could be over soon. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots quarterback “expects to be available” for the team’s Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Reiss added that this week’s practices represent the final hurdle in his efforts to get back on the field. With the Monday night game, the Patriots will hold their first practice of the week on Thursday (instead of the usual Wednesday).

1 DAY AGO