Silver Creek, NY

YourErie

Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie

An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Fire Investigators Probing Cause of Barrows Street Fire

Jamestown fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on the city's east side. Chautauqua County dispatchers report that city firefighters responded to 35 Barrows Street at about 2:00 PM and were on scene for approximately 3 1/2 hours. The Red Cross is assisting the residents living at the location. There is no word on any injuries.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Area Mom Touts Dangers Of Lead Paint Poisoning

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is touting the danger of lead paint poisoning, after her son suffered severe side effects when he came in contact with the toxic compound. The issue is a big problem in Chautauqua County specifically because of the area’s high...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

30-year-old man critical after being shot on Sussex Court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is reportedly listed as critical at ECMC after being shot on Sussex Court on Sunday afternoon. According to Buffalo Police, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday, near William Street. The victim was reportedly shot while inside a vehicle and was taken to the hospital by […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

One Dead In Rollover Crash

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Pedestrian struck in Genesee County

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY

