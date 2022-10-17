Read full article on original website
Wyoming County man indicted following fatal home invasion
Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen announced Thursday that a Silver Springs man was arraigned on an indictment following a fatal assault during a home invasion.
Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie
An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown as Missing Saratoga Springs Man
Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Saratoga Springs, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself...
Jamestown police identify body found on E. 2nd St. on Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police know "whose" body they found downtown on Monday, but they still want to know how he died. Police claim Clarence Kelwaski Junior, from Jamestown, disappeared from a drug treatment program near Albany in August. According to a release from Jamestown Police, Kelwaski signed himself...
wnynewsnow.com
Victim Pulls Fire Alarm In Call For Help During Jamestown Fight
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown say a victim involved in a fight on the city’s northside pulled a fire alarm in a plea for help. The call came in to both Jamestown Police officers and firefighters just before 10 o’clock on Thursday night.
wnynewsnow.com
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
wnynewsnow.com
Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
West Seneca police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult
Police said 27-year-old Eric Czechowski has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen on Burch Avenue.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Fire Investigators Probing Cause of Barrows Street Fire
Jamestown fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on the city's east side. Chautauqua County dispatchers report that city firefighters responded to 35 Barrows Street at about 2:00 PM and were on scene for approximately 3 1/2 hours. The Red Cross is assisting the residents living at the location. There is no word on any injuries.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Area Mom Touts Dangers Of Lead Paint Poisoning
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is touting the danger of lead paint poisoning, after her son suffered severe side effects when he came in contact with the toxic compound. The issue is a big problem in Chautauqua County specifically because of the area’s high...
Amherst police looking for suspect in Green Vision Wellness break-in
Anyone with information on a possible suspect, including any photos or videos, is asked to call detectives at (716) 689-1322.
Batavia police looking for suspect in stabbing
Anyone with information on this incident can call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 or their confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
These Are The Top 5 Crimes West Seneca Police Responded To This Year
The year isn't over yet, but police in West Seneca have been pretty busy. The West Seneca Police Department's crime statistics give an insight into which crimes are committed. These can obviously change given that there are still two and half months left in the year, but this give you an idea of what's committed the most.
Family of Orchard Park man killed in Tampa continuing to look for answers
TAMPA, F.L. (WIVB) — The family of an Orchard Park native who was killed in South Florida last month is demanding answers. Carson Senfield’s family never imagined their son’s 19th birthday would also be his last. Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. Last month, on his birthday, he was killed while attempting […]
WGRZ TV
Man Pleads Guilty To Three Counts of Rape
The three attacks and rapes took place in the city of Buffalo in February and July of 20-17. Investigators believe all three victims were random targe.
30-year-old man critical after being shot on Sussex Court
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is reportedly listed as critical at ECMC after being shot on Sussex Court on Sunday afternoon. According to Buffalo Police, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday, near William Street. The victim was reportedly shot while inside a vehicle and was taken to the hospital by […]
wnynewsnow.com
One Dead In Rollover Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
Pedestrian struck in Genesee County
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
Buffalo man flees from police, gets jail time
Approximately 30 minutes later, two officers located the minivan on Olympic Avenue and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle turned onto Alma Avenue.
