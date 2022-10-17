Read full article on original website
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s chilling last moments before 20-year-old vanished revealed by heartbroken brother
THE desperate brother of a 20-year-old Princeton University junior - who vanished five days ago - said her family is living a "nightmare" and has revealed her final moments. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday at around 3 am near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus in New Jersey.
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
NEW YORK (AP) — Legit gross or crazy delicious? Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on. And now, heading into the holidays, the boards are landing on tables as quick, inexpensive alternatives to the meat- and fancy cheese-laden OG despite a winter butter shortage projected for the U.S. that could drive up prices and make it more difficult to find in supermarkets. “I wish they’d just go away. The idea of smearing something on a wood board with other food, sharing that with other people and having them all dip into it. It’s a bacteria heaven,” said Laura Cipullo, a registered dietitian in New York City. Justine Doiron, who creates food content as @justine-snacks on TikTok and Instagram, got the butter board party started on Sept. 15. She is credited with coining the term in a video that has her spreading it with abandon on a cutting board and topping it with, among many other things, edible flowers.
Report says TikTok, Facebook failed to stop political disinformation
Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at NYU said Friday that Chinese-owned Tik Tok approved 90% of political disinformation ads in tests in a continuing threat to democracy.
One of North America’s Rarest Mammals Released into State Park by Colorado Wildlife Officials
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have announced some big news for a very rare animal species. This comes with the release of one of the rarest North American mammals onto a prairie dog colony in Colorado. This particular colony is located near John Martin State Park. According to the reports,...
