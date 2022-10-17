ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, VT

mynbc5.com

No injuries in Port Kent house fire

PORT KENT, N.Y. — Fire crews are working to determine the origin of a house fire in Port Kent, New York. Officials received a report about the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lake Street. Firefighters spent several hours putting out the blaze. Keeseville Fire...
PORT KENT, NY
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
PLANetizen

Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide

A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Cyclist killed in collision with car

Williston cyclist Gerard Malavenda was killed Saturday when he was hit by a vehicle while biking on Hinesburg Road. A native of Essex Junction who had lived in Williston for the past eight years, Malavenda, 65, was an avid cyclist, according to his sister, Maureen Locker of Williston, and a member of the Green Mountain Bicycling Club.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner who was fined nearly $67,000 is appealing that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court. The Handy family was slapped with the fine over the summer for violating city zoning regulations by using their Pearl Street property, which used to be a gas station, as a parking lot.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a crash has shut down a stretch of Route 22A in Vergennes. The Vergennes Fire Department closed 22A southbound at Hopkins Road and northbound from the Addison Four Corners area. That’s about a 5-mile stretch. Dispatchers said drivers should expect delays...
VERGENNES, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teen involved in single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton

MONKTON — A 16-year-old from Richford was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton this morning. The crash took place on Monkton Road and Post Road at around 8:05 a.m. The vehicle was seen off to the side of the road in a residence’s yard. The driver...
MONKTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn

LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne

Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 2 hours...
SHELBURNE, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Adirondack High Peaks trail is getting a new route

In the Adirondacks, Mt. Jo has long been host to two trails. The short one runs 1.1 miles, with the long one stretching out slightly to 1.3 miles. The longer route is so identified because it takes a less steep route to reach the top of the mountain's 700-foot elevation gain. Now, that leisurely route is getting an overhaul.
LAKE PLACID, NY
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Waterbury – Stowe Road at around 3:05 p.m. According to the report, Louis Woodward, 31, of Haverhill, MA, was traveling south and collided with Heather Gray, 43, of E. Hardwick, who was stopped waiting to turn left into Michaels on the Hill.
WATERBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Apple Picking with Four Generations of the Allen Family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero

South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Pam passed away at the end of 2020, and Ray W. has moved to an assisted living home for health reasons.
SOUTH HERO, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI

Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking Near Burlington VT: 20 Top Hikes Near Burlington

I’m not sure about you, but whenever I think of the perfect hiking expedition, I find myself debating between cave, mountain or forest hikes. Thankfully, you can experience all of the above when hiking near Burlington VT!. You are reading: Hikes near burlington vt | Hiking Near Burlington VT:...
BURLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: Oct. 7-13

Sgt. Locke and Ofc. McQueen were sent to Centre Drive for the report of an older person appearing lost and wandering on the road. Contact was made with the person who said they were waiting for their spouse who was at an appointment at the medical facility. Hobbs Road-6:38 p.m.
MILTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Maple Broadband/WCVT partnership gets $9.1 million grant to fund expansion in Addison County

Public Private Partnership Project Will Accelerate Fiber-Optic Broadband Build To Some Rural Addison County Communities. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) recently approved a $9.1 million grant to Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (WCVT), in partnership with Maple Broadband, to expand fiber-optic broadband in parts of Addison, Bridport, Ferrisburgh, New Haven, Panton, Waltham, and Weybridge. The source of the grant funding is the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
ADDISON COUNTY, VT

