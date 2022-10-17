Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
No injuries in Port Kent house fire
PORT KENT, N.Y. — Fire crews are working to determine the origin of a house fire in Port Kent, New York. Officials received a report about the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lake Street. Firefighters spent several hours putting out the blaze. Keeseville Fire...
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
PLANetizen
Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide
A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
willistonobserver.com
Cyclist killed in collision with car
Williston cyclist Gerard Malavenda was killed Saturday when he was hit by a vehicle while biking on Hinesburg Road. A native of Essex Junction who had lived in Williston for the past eight years, Malavenda, 65, was an avid cyclist, according to his sister, Maureen Locker of Williston, and a member of the Green Mountain Bicycling Club.
wamc.org
Burlington mayor shows off shelter pod community under construction in the city
On the afternoon of Oct. 12, Burlington, Vermont Mayor Miro Weinberger led media on a tour of an emergency shelter pod community that is being constructed just north of the city’s downtown. On December 16, 2021, Burlington’s Democratic mayor issued a five-year ten-point action plan to address homelessness in...
WCAX
Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner who was fined nearly $67,000 is appealing that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court. The Handy family was slapped with the fine over the summer for violating city zoning regulations by using their Pearl Street property, which used to be a gas station, as a parking lot.
WCAX
Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a crash has shut down a stretch of Route 22A in Vergennes. The Vergennes Fire Department closed 22A southbound at Hopkins Road and northbound from the Addison Four Corners area. That’s about a 5-mile stretch. Dispatchers said drivers should expect delays...
Coroner identifies man struck multiple times on I-15, causing freeway closure
The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner's office.
newportdispatch.com
Teen involved in single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton
MONKTON — A 16-year-old from Richford was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton this morning. The crash took place on Monkton Road and Post Road at around 8:05 a.m. The vehicle was seen off to the side of the road in a residence’s yard. The driver...
lakeplacidnews.com
Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn
LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
WCAX
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 2 hours...
Adirondack High Peaks trail is getting a new route
In the Adirondacks, Mt. Jo has long been host to two trails. The short one runs 1.1 miles, with the long one stretching out slightly to 1.3 miles. The longer route is so identified because it takes a less steep route to reach the top of the mountain's 700-foot elevation gain. Now, that leisurely route is getting an overhaul.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Waterbury – Stowe Road at around 3:05 p.m. According to the report, Louis Woodward, 31, of Haverhill, MA, was traveling south and collided with Heather Gray, 43, of E. Hardwick, who was stopped waiting to turn left into Michaels on the Hill.
Stuck in Vermont: Apple Picking with Four Generations of the Allen Family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Pam passed away at the end of 2020, and Ray W. has moved to an assisted living home for health reasons.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI
Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy
In a letter to Town Manager Josh Arneson, Kendall Chamberlin wrote he was resigning because he opposed the town’s recent decision to increase the fluoride level to comply with the state Department of Health’s recommendation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking Near Burlington VT: 20 Top Hikes Near Burlington
I’m not sure about you, but whenever I think of the perfect hiking expedition, I find myself debating between cave, mountain or forest hikes. Thankfully, you can experience all of the above when hiking near Burlington VT!. You are reading: Hikes near burlington vt | Hiking Near Burlington VT:...
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Oct. 7-13
Sgt. Locke and Ofc. McQueen were sent to Centre Drive for the report of an older person appearing lost and wandering on the road. Contact was made with the person who said they were waiting for their spouse who was at an appointment at the medical facility. Hobbs Road-6:38 p.m.
vermontbiz.com
Maple Broadband/WCVT partnership gets $9.1 million grant to fund expansion in Addison County
Public Private Partnership Project Will Accelerate Fiber-Optic Broadband Build To Some Rural Addison County Communities. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) recently approved a $9.1 million grant to Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (WCVT), in partnership with Maple Broadband, to expand fiber-optic broadband in parts of Addison, Bridport, Ferrisburgh, New Haven, Panton, Waltham, and Weybridge. The source of the grant funding is the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
mountainlake.org
Trick or Treat With Us at Downtown Plattsburgh & Champlain Centre Events!
The Plattsburgh area is BOOming with trick-or-treat events this year!. Join Mountain Lake PBS at the Champlain Centre Mall for the 7th annual Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country’s Trick or Treat for Books event on October 20th, 4:30-6:30 PM. Then, next week, come see us at...
