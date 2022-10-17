South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Pam passed away at the end of 2020, and Ray W. has moved to an assisted living home for health reasons.

SOUTH HERO, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO