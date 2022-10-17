Read full article on original website
2 suspects identified in Merced County inmate’s homicide, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least two suspects have been identified in the death of an inmate at Merced County jail, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators did not release the identity of the suspects in the homicide of Jacob Merlin Apodaca in their announcement on Thursday but said they are already […]
Man, woman dead in 'apparent murder suicide,' Stanislaus County officials say
MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies found two people dead outside of a Modesto home Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, officials said. Their deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder-suicide" that stemmed from a custody dispute over children. Dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m....
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
Modesto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Elderly Man
Originally Published By: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted homicide after an elderly man was attacked with a baseball bat. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a trailer park located at...
Shots Fired In A Jamestown Neighborhood Resulted In Three Arrests
Jamestown, CA – Gunshots rang out in a Jamestown neighborhood early Monday morning after several bullets were fired at a home with the residents inside. Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials report that deputies responded to the area of Circle Drive Monday around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a person in a vehicle who had fired a gun toward a house about an hour earlier. After questioning the residents, deputies determined that 26-year-old Oscar Batt was a suspect and was known to the victims and residents of the home. Deputies did not locate the suspect but did find three spent shell casings in the area.
Three missing children found in a house that contained drugs, sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three children who were reported missing in San Joaquin County in mid-October were found on Tuesday and their parents were taken into custody, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Officials had started the search for the children after their mother did not surrender them to Child Protective […]
20,000 illegal fentanyl pills seized in Northern California traffic stop
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Northern California that led to an arrest of a Los Angeles woman this week. San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop with a K9 on Wednesday around 3...
Truck Driver Accused Of Stockton Serial Slayings Formally Charged With Three Counts Of Murder
Wesley Brownlee was officially charged with three men's shooting deaths in the Stockton area, though police believe he is connected to at least three more. A California man suspected of killing six men has been formally charged with three murders, though more charges are expected to come, according to officials.
2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say
Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Santa Nella Market.
Over 15,000 pills found during traffic stop in Ripon, sheriff’s office says
RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found over 15,000 pills containing fentanyl during a traffic stop in Ripon. A deputy reportedly pulled over a car near Highway 99 and Main Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after noticing it had an expired registration time. The sheriff’s office said the […]
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
Gov. Newsom offers $50K reward related to cold case killing of 16-year-old
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of a 16-year-old boy in January of 2017. Lamar Murphy was 16 and was riding his bicycle near his home in Hayward when he was […]
Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim
STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission
STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband. The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough. Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband. That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody. Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges.
The Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Was Using an Untraceable Ghost Gun
A serial-killer suspect accused of murdering at least six people in Northern California was using an untraceable “ghost gun,” and was carrying the weapon when he was arrested last weekend while “out hunting” for another victim, police say. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, is accused of...
3 children found safe, parents arrested after alleged abduction in San Joaquin County
LATHROP, Calif. — Two parents are now facing charges of child abduction and child abuse in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, a deputy stopped a car for expired registration in the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Monday. The driver and passenger...
Hughson woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from Oakdale non-profits
A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing almost $200,000 from non-profit foundations in Oakdale. According to an Oakdale Police Department statement, several organizations' board members alerted police after, they say, funds went missing from their accounts. Police investigated their claims and say they were led to Lana Casey, 60, who was serving as a board member and check signer for the organizations affected.
Three officers hospitalized after exposure to drug, Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Police officers and one sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized after coming into contact with a drug while booking an inmate, according to a statement Sunday night from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, two police officers were booking a suspect at the Sacramento County Main Jail […]
