Michigan Man Searches For Parents Who Went Missing in 1977 Plane Crash
In 1977, a plane carrying a married couple went missing in Northern Michigan. More than 45 years later, their son is still searching for them. John Block Jr. of Traverse City is sharing his parents' story and hoping Michigan hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will help in the search for his family.
Traverse City Asylum Re-visited: Haunted, Crumbling…with Shops & Dining
Some things have changed in the old Traverse City Asylum...and some things haven't. 1883: Construction begins. Main structure is almost a quarter mile long. 1890s: Separate cottages were constructed out of population necessity. 1963: Original grand entrance demolished; new, boring flat one replaced it. When the asylum was built, psychiatric...
Grand Rapids’ Mitten Brewing Company Shutting Down One Of Its Michigan Locations
Well, this is a bummer... Mitten Brewing Company is one of my favorite spots to grab a beer (and yummy pizza!) in Grand Rapids. I've always meant to hit up their Northern Michigan location... But unfortunately it's permanently closing. Mitten Brewing Company Announces Closure of Northport Location. Mitten Brewing Company...
