FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceCastle Rock, CO
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Children's Medical Center Dallas Hosting Special Halloween Party for PatientsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
advocatemag.com
Look: New mural at Botolino Gelato Artigianale in Lowest Greenville
There’s a new mural on the side of Botolino Gelato Artigianale in Lowest Greenville. It was painted by Ron and Casey Sullivan and is visible from the alley between the gelato shop and the 7-Eleven. The mural depicts whimsical people in different outfits, doing different activities, but all enjoying...
advocatemag.com
Little Forest Hills home included in AIA Dallas home tour
An East Dallas home is among eight included in the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes this year. The home, on San Leandro Drive in Little Forest Hills, is just over 2,000 square feet. It was designed by Domi Works LLC. Here’s how the home is described:. This modern family...
advocatemag.com
Mai’s Restaurant, Darkoo’s Chicken Shack closed in Old East Dallas
Mai’s Restaurant, a favorite Vietnamese eatery in our neighborhood, has quietly closed. We’ve known something has been wrong for a while. There’s been chatter on social media. The lights are off inside. No one is ever there. No one answers the phone. But the owners typically take...
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
advocatemag.com
Dallas Animal Services provides update on coyote management plan
The City of Dallas is working to educate residents about coyotes and is considering a no-feeding ordinance. Dallas Animal Services and the city’s urban biologist briefed the Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee on Monday about its coyote management plan. Right now, DAS is working on an interactive...
advocatemag.com
Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese opens in Redbird area, Kipp students celebrate
A newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in the Redbird neighborhood is primed for birthday parties, post-soccer celebrations, special occasion pizza dinners and the like. Dallas City Council member for District 8 Tennell Atkins and students from Oak Cliff’s KIPP Destiny Elementary were there last week for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
advocatemag.com
Support Mockingbird Elementary by enjoying a carnival
Mockingbird Elementary will hold its annual family-friendly carnival this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The carnival is Mockingbird’s second-largest annual fundraiser. It includes rides, games, a petting zoo, pony rides and food trucks, all which must be paid for with tickets. Tickets are $1, but they are sold in packs of 10. Wristbands are available for $25 and provide unlimited access to games and rides, but food must still be paid for through tickets.
advocatemag.com
#IfThenSheCan ambassadors visit Dallas Arboretum to promote women in STEM
This Saturday, 25 ambassadors for the #IfThenSheCan exhibit on display at the Dallas Arboretum will visit statues based off of themselves. The #IfThenSheCan exhibit features 3D-printed statues of contemporary women who have contributed to the fields of science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). The 25 women will stand next to the statues that depict them from noon to 4 p.m. and visit with guests about their work. If you have ever wanted to learn about a day in the life of a rocket scientist, or ask an entomologist how she avoids being stung by the bugs she studies, Saturday is the perfect opportunity.
