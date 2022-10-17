Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If you take North Philly out of the picture, Milwaukee’s rap scene has dancing on lock. Within seconds of the “Tie Me Down” music video, you see a variety of twirls, hand movements, and bobbing and weaving motions to accompany rap video staples like blowing smoke, counting money, and flaunting wristwear. The thing is that “Tie Me Down” isn’t really the type of song that makes you want to dance. SME Taxfree, Dai Ballin, and RRB Duck sing imperfectly and quietly through a thick layer of AutoTune about…honestly I don’t know what. They’re getting money or whatever. That’s not really important. The hi-hats rattle, the 808s boom, and the AutoTune mesmerizes. Most importantly, the dance moves will have you practicing in front of a mirror until you realize that they’re best left to Milwaukee rappers.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO