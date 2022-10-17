Read full article on original website
Drake and the Weeknd Continue to Snub Grammys, Don’t Submit Solo Music for 2023 Consideration
Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Drake and the Weeknd are continuing to withhold their music from awards consideration. Both artists appear across the ballot numerous times for their guest work, but their respective eligible solo albums—Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM—are nowhere to be found, nor are their major solo singles, such as “Sticky” and “Sacrifice.”
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Ty and Denée Segall Announce C.I.A. Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
The C.I.A.—the band comprising Ty Segall, his wife Denée Segall, and the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly—have announced a new album: Surgery Channel arrives January 20 via In the Red. Today, the group has shared lead single “Impersonator,” along with a music video directed by Joshua Erkman and Denée Segall. In the clip, Denée Segall’s face morphs as other images—of Miss Piggy, Pinhead from Hellraiser, Gollum, Chucky, and more—are projected on top of it. Check it out below, and scroll down for the LP artwork and tracklist.
Lucinda Chua Shares Video for New Song “Golden”: Watch
The British singer and cellist Lucinda Chua has released a new song titled “Golden.” It comes with a short film that she created with director Tash Tung. Find it below. “Working with Tash and a cast and crew of predominantly [East and Southeast Asian] talent was the first time in my professional life where I was not the minority,” Lucinda Chua said in a press release. “Representation isn’t only about diversity, it’s also the ability to see yourself outside of yourself, the encouragement to dream and desire. In releasing this work, I hope to make my younger self proud.”
Here’s Everything Megan Thee Stallion Did as SNL’s Host
Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this week (October 15), hosting for the first time and performing “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” from her latest album Traumazine. Meg brought plenty of Hot Girl humor to the show, starring in sketches as a fitness instructor determined to supersize her clients’ butts, a nurse glamming up basic patients, and more. Check out Meg’s sketches and performances below.
The Loneliest Time
Cynicism is typically an unwelcome visitor in Carly Rae Jepsen’s castle. She is a sword-wielding cult hero with an army of believers: in the authority of a fluttering heart, in the gulf between desire and desperation, and most importantly, in the cathartic potential of a verse, chorus, and bridge. Since unleashing her starry-eyed worldview with the breakout 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen has written songs like Ask Polly letters, full of breathless confessions and earnest wondering.
Joni Mitchell to Play First Headline Show in 23 Years
Joni Mitchell will return to the stage in June 2023 for her first headline concert in decades, Brandi Carlile said on yesterday’s episode of The Daily Show. Carlile, who joined Mitchell for her surprise set at Newport Folk Festival in July, told Trevor Noah she would perform her own set at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre next June, and that Mitchell would headline the following night, on June 10.
Phoenix Share Video for New Song “Winter Solstice”: Watch
Phoenix have shared the latest single from their forthcoming LP Alpha Zulu. The new track is called “Winter Solstice,” and it arrives with a moody visual directed by Warren Fu. Check it out below. “Winter Solstice” is Phoenix’s only song that they didn’t craft together in the studio....
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” on SNL
Megan Thee Stallion was the both the host and musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. She performed the songs “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” from her latest album Traumazine, which dropped back in August. Her performance of “Anxiety” featured background dancers and a set resembling a beauty pageant; for her medley of “NDA” and “Plan B,” Meg was backed by a full rock band. Check it out below.
Listen to SME Taxfree, Dai Ballin, and RRB Duck’s “Tie Me Down”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If you take North Philly out of the picture, Milwaukee’s rap scene has dancing on lock. Within seconds of the “Tie Me Down” music video, you see a variety of twirls, hand movements, and bobbing and weaving motions to accompany rap video staples like blowing smoke, counting money, and flaunting wristwear. The thing is that “Tie Me Down” isn’t really the type of song that makes you want to dance. SME Taxfree, Dai Ballin, and RRB Duck sing imperfectly and quietly through a thick layer of AutoTune about…honestly I don’t know what. They’re getting money or whatever. That’s not really important. The hi-hats rattle, the 808s boom, and the AutoTune mesmerizes. Most importantly, the dance moves will have you practicing in front of a mirror until you realize that they’re best left to Milwaukee rappers.
Watch Shakira and Ozuna’s New Video for “Monotonía”
Shakira has shared the video for “Monotonía,” her new bachata song with Ozuna. The bizarre clip—filmed in Manresa, Spain and co-directed by Shakira and Jaume de la Iguana—finds the Colombian singer taking a bazooka blast to the chest in a supermarket, leaving her looking for a place to safeguard her now dispossessed heart. It’s the latest clip from a new but unannounced project. Check it out below.
Watch Arctic Monkeys’ Video for New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
Arctic Monkeys have shared “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” the latest song from The Car. The video was shot at the band’s show last month at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. Watch the live video below and scroll down for the studio version. The...
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Blink-182 Release “Edging,” First New Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years: Listen
Blink-182 have released “Edging,” their first song with founding member Tom DeLonge since the 2012 EP Dogs Eating Dogs. Check out the new track below. The release follows the announcement of Blink-182’s huge reunion tour and new album with the classic lineup, both scheduled for 2023. “Edging”...
Taylor Swift Shares New Teaser for Midnights Music Videos: Watch
With just a few hours to go before Taylor Swift releases her new album Midnights, the musician has shared a teaser trailer for the record’s forthcoming videos. The clip compiles several different clips from as yet unreleased Midnights visuals, indicating appearances from Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, HAIM, John Early, Mike Birbiglia, and Dita von Teese. Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Pat McGrath, and Laith Ashley are also listed in the credits. Watch below.
Taylor Swift Releases 7 New Songs Just Hours After New Album Midnights: Listen
Only three hours after releasing her new album, Midnights, Taylor Swift has dropped seven more songs written during the album’s conception. Check out the “3am Edition” of Midnights below, with the added songs starting at track 14, “The Great War.” Among the additional batch are three songs prominently featuring the National’s Aaron Dessner, who did not contribute to Midnights after being a big part of Folklore and Evermore. Jack Antonoff, who Swift kept on board for Midnights, worked closely on the other four extra songs.
Mitski, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, and More Seek Best New Artist at 2023 Grammys
A ton of musicians are seeking nominations for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Voting begins today, and the ballot shows a lot of interesting names, including: Babyface Ray, Babytron, Bartees Strange, Benny the Butcher, Black Country, New Road, Cate Le Bon, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Denzel Curry, Dijon, Flo Milli, Glorilla, Grace Ives, Idles, the Linda Lindas, Makaya McCraven, Mitski, Muna, Nilüfer Yanya, Rina Sawayama, Shygirl, Silvana Estrada, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Sudan Archives, Turnstile, Wet Leg, and Whitney.
MIKE, Lil Yachty, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lucrecia Dalt, Bill Callahan, Plains, Mavi, Sam Gendel, and Palm. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Little Simz Wins 2022 Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. After performing a song from the winning album, she was awarded a trophy and a check for £25,000 at a ceremony held at Eventim Apollo in London. Little Simz was previously nominated in 2019 for her third album Grey Area.
