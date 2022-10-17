Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Jacksonville police search for Isle of Palms area car burglary suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believe is connected to a car burglary in the Isle of Palms area. On Friday, July 29, JSO responded to the 4300 block of Stacey Court in response to an automobile burglary. Police believe the man in the photos busted the passenger side window of the car before taking a large sum of money. He was seen leaving in a newer model silver Chevy sedan, as shown in the photos.
Man arrested for tampering with evidence following deadly Hogans creek shooting, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the Hogans Creek area on Tuesday night. Officials responded to a reported shooting to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Cleveland Street. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Although First...
Home invasion robbery reported in 'The Woods' subdivision in broad daylight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned new details about an alleged home invasion robbery that happened Tuesday in 'The Woods', a gated neighborhood near Hodges Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery by home invasion and...
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
Woman found dead in home, Jacksonville police uncertain if foul play involved
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO reports they were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Pullman Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a call. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
JSO: Man charged after weekend shooting at Hilltop Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting that took place in the Moncrief area this past weekend. Javon Miller, 21, was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a result of the incident. JSO says just after midnight on Saturday, patrol officers responded...
Man charged in weekend officer-involved shooting on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect charged in this past weekend's officer involved shooting. John Henry Ervin, 34, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of a firearm by a Florida felon. A heavy police...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville
Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
JSO: Man injured after argument leads to shooting at local gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an argument at a RaceTrac gas station turned into a shooting. STORY: Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects. Sgt. Barns with JSO said that at approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to Cassat Avenue in...
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot less than a mile from hospital, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot Tuesday night on Cleveland Street, which is less than a mile from UF Health Jacksonville, but he died at the hospital, police said. Officers were called to Cleveland Street around 9 p.m. because of reports that a person had been shot. They found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound, and paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died.
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon, police say. JSO says around 3:25 p.m. a man in his mid-40s walked up to a Jacksonville fire station with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man was rushed to a nearby...
News4Jax.com
8 Westside High School students, driver hospitalized after bus crash on 103rd Street, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a major accident involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon on 103rd Street and Ricker Road on Jacksonville’s Westside. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., Bus #329 from Westside High School was headed east on 103rd Street when it...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating woman’s death at Grand Park home near elementary schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.
First Coast News
Man shot in leg following argument in Normandy area, police say
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says everyone involved has been taken into custody. The man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
News4Jax.com
State fire marshal’s office says someone purposely ignited explosive device outside family of 5′s Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a neighborhood crime alert for people living on and around Edison Street in the Lackawanna neighborhood. A family of five is lucky to be alive and still have a home after the state fire marshal said someone purposely ignited an explosive device in their driveway.
JSO: 30-year-old man shot and killed in Hogans Creek area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died in the hospital after being shot on the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in the Hogans Creek area. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say multiple people are talking, but so far no arrests have been made. The shooting happening Tuesday night on Cleveland...
News4Jax.com
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1