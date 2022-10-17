ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

18-month project bringing changes to Fort Fisher State Historic Site

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Major changes are coming to the landscape at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. Visitors can expect the changes to begin late this month as construction on a newly-expanded visitor center and underwater archaeology building gets underway. The site will remain open to visitors throughout...
KURE BEACH, NC
coastalreview.org

Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar

WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection

$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in...
WILMINGTON, NC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches

Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at it’s meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to...
LELAND, NC

