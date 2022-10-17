Read full article on original website
WECT
Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m. The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
18-month project bringing changes to Fort Fisher State Historic Site
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Major changes are coming to the landscape at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. Visitors can expect the changes to begin late this month as construction on a newly-expanded visitor center and underwater archaeology building gets underway. The site will remain open to visitors throughout...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown water customers may receive higher bills due to Hurricane Ian damage error
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If you live around Elizabethtown, your water bill may be higher than normal this month. Officials say the most recent bills due November 5th reflect 39 days of usage instead of the normal 30- or 31-day calendar month total. This error is due to Hurricane...
coastalreview.org
Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar
WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
WECT
Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
Surfside Beach says rumors, bad information led to stop-work order on pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach town official told News13 on Wednesday that a stop-work order issued involving the pier was issued due to rumors and bad information. There were two stop-work orders issued recently, one for the pier and one for the buildings connected to the pier Construction on the pier has […]
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches
Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County commissioners in search of new consultant to advise on new hospital provider
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – With the future of Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to run its hospital set to expire, county commissioners are trying to come up with a plan. Commissioners voted last month not to move ahead and hire a Chicago-based consultant firm Juniper Advisory...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach committee discusses beach shade alternatives during peak season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It may be the off-season in the Grand Strand, but the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee is looking ahead to next summer. One hot topic at their latest meeting was what beachgoers can and cannot bring to the beach in order to stay in the shade.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee recommends allowing wind-driven shading devices on the beach
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee in a vote Wednesday asked city staff to come up with an ordinance to allow smaller wind-driven shading devices on the beach next year for a trial run. The committee asked staff to limit the size of the devices to no more than 80...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘NubAbility’ fishing camp serves limb different children in Brunswick County
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — There are approximately 13,000 limb different children in the US today, and many of them have never met another person with limb loss. Sam Kuhnert is trying to change that with his non-profit NubAbility. Kuhnert was born without a left hand and never let his...
Endangered woman missing from Myrtle Beach area found safe, Horry County Police Department says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An endangered woman missing from the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday afternoon was found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WECT
Proposed River Road apartment complex to return to city council for second reading
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed 248-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Independence Blvd. and River Road is headed to the Wilmington City Council for its second reading on Tuesday, October 18. The revised proposal includes recommendations made by the council members at their meeting on Oct. 4. At...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department takes preventative measures against PFAS found in firefighter turnout gear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As more becomes known about PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, recent studies are showing the potential adverse health risks of it, including in some of the gear firefighters use. PFAS have already been found in firefighting foams, and now a firefighters’ union, the International...
WECT
Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at it’s meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to...
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington iconic independent bookstore in conflict with city over retaining wall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- For more than 40 years, one business has been a staple in downtown Wilmington but it may have to shut down if the city gets its way. The reason the business is in danger of closing is that a retaining wall behind “Old Books” on Front Street is considered a danger to the public.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. commissioners to consider extension on grant agreement, funding for traffic unit
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners agenda for October 17 includes an extension on a grant agreement with a Navassa manufacturer and a $331,367 grant for a traffic unit at the sheriff’s office. An extension to Brunswick County’s agreement with Pacon Manufacturing.
